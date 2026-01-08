Catalyst Advisors LP Expands Partner Group and Strengthens Global Leadership Team

LONDON, BOSTON, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Advisors LP, the partner-led executive and board recruitment firm specializing in biotech, biopharma and life sciences, today announced the appointment of two new Partners and an Associate Director, along with two senior promotions. These appointments underscore the firm's continued investment in leadership depth and its expanding global advisory platform.

Catalyst Advisors has appointed J.J. Marshall as Partner, based in Boston, and Riko Arends as Partner, based in London. The firm has also welcomed Manon Fuller as Associate Director, based in Los Angeles. In parallel, Catalyst Advisors announced the promotions of Jane Vaynerov to Principal and Emily Notman to Director.

Commenting on the appointments and promotions, Arnaldo De Lisio, Managing Partner, said:

"These appointments and promotions reflect the strength of our culture and our long-term commitment to building a truly partner-led firm. J.J., Riko, Manon, Jane and Emily each embody the values, ambition, and collaborative mindset that define Catalyst Advisors. We are proud of what this group represents for our clients and excited about the leadership depth we are building for the years ahead."

New Partner Appointments

J.J. Marshall, Partner (Boston)

J.J. Marshall brings over 20 years of experience recruiting senior executives and board leaders for innovative life sciences companies, with a particular strength in finance, business development, and commercial leadership. Based in Boston, he strengthens Catalyst Advisors' U.S. East Coast presence and contributes a strong recruitment track record, a trusted advisory approach supported by long-standing relationships across the sector.

J.J. earned an A.B. from Vassar College and an M.B.A. from the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

Riko Arends, Partner (London)

Riko Arends brings over a decade of experience managing complex international executive recruitment assignments across Europe, the U.S., and Asia. He has supported clients through cross-border leadership builds, organizational transformation, and global scale-up initiatives. Based in London, Riko strengthens Catalyst Advisors' European platform with deep cross-cultural insight and a strong C-suite recruitment track record.

Riko holds JD and LLM degrees in Civil and Corporate Law from the University of Groningen.

Associate Director Appointment

Manon Fuller, Associate Director (Los Angeles)

Manon Fuller joins Catalyst Advisors as Associate Director, adding depth to the firm's West Coast team. She is recognized for her professionalism, execution excellence, results-driven mindset, and brings energy and ambition aligned with Catalyst Advisors' collaborative, advisory-led culture.

Manon holds a B.A. in Media Studies and Mass Communications from the University of Virginia and an M.S. in Sports Industry Management from Georgetown University.

Promotions

Jane Vaynerov, promoted to Principal (Los Angeles)

Jane Vaynerov brings over 15 years of experience spanning consulting, finance, marketing, and executive recruitment. In 2025, she demonstrated growing impact as a proactive, advisory-led consultant, strengthening Catalyst Advisors' market presence through client engagement initiatives, events, and partnerships, while advising clients on complex senior leadership decisions. Her promotion reflects increasing leadership maturity, business development momentum, and trusted client impact.

Jane holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. She is fluent in Russian and French.

Emily Notman, promoted to Director (New York)

Emily Notman has made rapid progress since joining Catalyst Advisors in February 2025, consistently delivering high-quality execution across senior-level mandates. She has earned trust with senior executives through strong judgment, credibility, and a maturing advisory presence. Her promotion reflects outstanding performance, accelerated professional growth, and readiness to assume broader leadership responsibility within the firm.

Emily holds a B.S. in Behavior and Health from Boston University and previously led U.S. commercial recruitment efforts at Proclinical.

Catalyst Advisors continues to advise leading biotech, biopharma, and life sciences companies on executive and board leadership across the U.S., Europe, and beyond.

About Catalyst Advisors LP

Catalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. The firm's partner-led, non-hierarchical model combines deep sector expertise with a white-glove, advisory approach to building transformational executive teams and boardrooms. For more information, visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com.

