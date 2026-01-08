ZENWORK INC: Zenwork Joins the National Association of Computerized Tax Processors

Zenwork's membership in NACTP will allow?Zenwork to deepen its involvement in national efforts to modernize electronic filing and data security standards, expanding access to secure, automated tax compliance solutions for tax professionals.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Zenwork, Inc., the leading provider of digital tax compliance and information-reporting solutions and the company behind Tax1099 , today announced its membership in the National Association of Computerized Tax Processors (NACTP). The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting tax professionals?and businesses?to keep pace with evolving federal and?state information?reporting requirements.

NACTP represents the nation's leading technology providers serving filers, software partners, and federal and state agencies. This membership will enable deeper collaboration on IRS modernization initiatives, technical-schema development, and state-level rule changes, areas where compliance expectations and regulatory timelines continue to accelerate. As IRS requirements continue to evolve and e-filing volumes increase, the membership aims to equip tax practitioners with solutions designed for scale , security, and regulatory confidence.

"As federal and state information-reporting rules evolve at an unprecedented pace, close collaboration and communication with technology providers becomes even more important," said Patrick Nagle, Vice President of Compliance & Government Affairs at Zenwork. "Our NACTP membership will allow Zenwork to bring frontline compliance expertise into those conversations and help ensure that modernization efforts translate into practical and reliable tools for our customers."

Zenwork's participation in NACTP aligns with the company's broader strategy to strengthen high-volume, secure e-filing capacity, expand multi-state compliance tools such as Form 1099 , W2, and other information returns, and support organizations facing new requirements stemming from IRS 'IRIS' implementation, OBBBA-related reporting changes, and divergent state responses to federal changes. The company will actively participate in NACTP's technical working groups, government-agency discussions, and annual compliance forums.

About?Zenwork?Inc:

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099 and backed by Spectrum Equity, is a digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting technology company, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Built for today's dynamic business landscape, Zenwork's suite of products, including an award-winning IRS-authorized e-filing platform, advanced vendor and payment automation, identity & business verification tools , and integrated compliance workflows, streamlines everything from 1099 and W-2 filings to vendor onboarding and accounts payable management. With over a decade of experience, Zenwork Inc. has assisted over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide in simplifying compliance.

