Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GTBG LN) Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.0751 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3555595 CODE: GTBG LN ISIN: LU2977964027

January 08, 2026 03:03 ET (08:03 GMT)