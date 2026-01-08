DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (KLMG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.5298 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 865704 CODE: KLMG LN ISIN: LU1563455630

January 08, 2026 03:04 ET (08:04 GMT)