DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.5647 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9640409 CODE: PRAM LN ISIN: LU2300295123 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295123 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM LN LEI Code: 2138005KKORCMQ4OGM59 Sequence No.: 414163 EQS News ID: 2256816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2256816&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)