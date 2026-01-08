DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 406.1853 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5909563 CODE: CEUR LN ISIN: LU1681042609 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEUR LN LEI Code: 5493000LLOOP2JUYI637 Sequence No.: 414179 EQS News ID: 2256848 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)