DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (DIGE LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.4718 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7476950 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN LEI Code: 213800T5UFKM1F6WPD72 Sequence No.: 414190 EQS News ID: 2256872 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 08, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)