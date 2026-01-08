Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 09:42 Uhr
Awaken Your Ibérico Sense: When taking care of yourself is also a pleasure: Ibérico ham as a new icon of conscious eating

  • At the start of the new year, Ibérico ham is emerging as a refined and natural food choice for those seeking a more balanced approach to eating, without giving up enjoyment.
  • The European campaign 'Awaken Your Ibérico Sense' promotes responsible enjoyment of Ibérico ham as part of a thoughtful, modern relationship with food.
  • Ibérico ham's nutritional profile and versatility make it increasingly relevant for consumers focused on quality, moderation and flavour.

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year prompts many consumers to reassess their habits and adopt a more conscious approach to food, Ibérico ham is gaining attention as an unexpected -and distinctly sophisticated- option. Far removed from restrictive diets or short-lived trends, it offers an elegant way to combine pleasure, balance and everyday practicality.

Ibérico Ham and New Year's resolutions

Ibérico ham provides high-quality protein, with levels typically around 28-33 grams per 100 grams, making it a satisfying choice for those looking to structure their meals more thoughtfully, particularly as physical activity increases or regular routines resume. When enjoyed in moderation, it fits naturally into a balanced approach to eating.

In addition, Ibérico ham contributes B-group vitamins, which support energy metabolism and nervous system function, as well as minerals such as iron, zinc, phosphorus and magnesium, all of which form part of a varied and well-rounded diet.

A versatile food for everyday meals

One of the reasons Ibérico ham is increasingly valued in contemporary diets is its versatility. It requires no complex preparation and can be easily incorporated into daily meals. At breakfast or brunch, it pairs well with wholegrain toast, eggs or tomato. For lighter lunches, it complements salads with seasonal fruit or vegetables. In simple evening meals, it can be added as a finishing touch to warm dishes based on vegetables, pulses or white fish - always introduced off the heat to preserve its texture and aroma.

This adaptability makes Ibérico ham a practical choice for those seeking a realistic and sustainable way to eat better in the new year, through small, everyday choices rather than radical change.

Quality, origin and conscious enjoyment

Beyond its nutritional attributes, Ibérico ham is the result of a long and carefully controlled production process in which time plays a defining role. The rearing of the Ibérico pig, its feeding and a curing period that can extend over several years give rise to a product of remarkable sensory depth, with flavour, aroma and texture developing naturally over time.

Its intensity and complexity encourage slow, attentive consumption. Small amounts are enough to deliver genuine satisfaction, aligning with a growing preference for quality over quantity.

Awaken Your Ibérico Sense

Within this context, the European campaign 'Awaken Your Ibérico Sense', promoted by the Interprofessional Association of the Ibérico Pig (ASICI) and co-funded by the European Union, works to raise awareness of the origin, culture and ways of enjoying Ibérico ham across international markets, including the UK.

The initiative focuses on informed and responsible enjoyment, highlighting both the gastronomic value of the product and its place within a modern lifestyle where food, wellbeing and pleasure naturally coexist.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854423/Awaken_Your_Iberico_Sense.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/when-taking-care-of-yourself-is-also-a-pleasure-iberico-ham-as-a-new-icon-of-conscious-eating-302652780.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
