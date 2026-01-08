DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 26.4988 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 382916 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 414218 EQS News ID: 2256928 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 08, 2026 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)