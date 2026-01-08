DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (SADA LN) Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.9119 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6750250 CODE: SADA LN ISIN: LU2300294589 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294589 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LN LEI Code: 213800XKAFV6VIB4O832 Sequence No.: 414250 EQS News ID: 2256994 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2256994&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)