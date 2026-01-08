DJ Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 99.2672 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1368889 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN LEI Code: 2138002M8UPUVNSJT429 Sequence No.: 414255 EQS News ID: 2257004 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 08, 2026