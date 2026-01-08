Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
08.01.2026 10:02 Uhr
Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada: National Bookkeeping Week Celebrates the Leaders Shaping Canada's Financial Future

Recognizing the innovators at the forefront of business growth, financial clarity, and a resilient Canadian economy

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / The Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (CPB Canada) proudly announces National Bookkeeping Week, taking place from January 19-23, 2026. This nationwide celebration recognizes the highly skilled professionals whose leadership sets the standard for financial excellence and drives success in today's competitive business world.

Bookkeeping professionals are far more than recordkeepers; they are strategic partners and trusted advisors. Their expertise provides financial clarity and empowers confident decision-making for businesses of all sizes, including the 98% of Canadian enterprises classified as small businesses. By building a strong foundation for innovation, compliance, and growth, bookkeepers are indispensable to the health of the national economy.

National Bookkeeping Week is a call to recognize bookkeepers as architects of business success and catalysts for economic stability. CPB Canada invites business leaders, financial partners, and the public to celebrate these professionals whose diligence enables enterprises to thrive, even in complex and rapidly changing markets.

"Bookkeepers are not just keeping pace, they are leading the way," says Melissa Lenos, Chair of the Board for CPB Canada. "As innovators and trusted strategists, they ensure organizations harness technology, anticipate challenges, and seize new opportunities. National Bookkeeping Week is our time to highlight their vital contributions, resilience, and the gold standard of professionalism set by the Certified Professional Bookkeeper (CPB) designation."

This year's program will feature educational sessions, keynotes, and regional networking events. These initiatives highlight the profession's rapid adoption of technology, including AI and advanced analytics, which is transforming the financial sector and reinforcing the bookkeeper's role as a key advisor.

"Bookkeeping is set for the next era of financial leadership, adopting new technologies, adapting to shifting regulatory realities and delivering transformative value to Canadian businesses," says Rick Johal, CEO of CPB Canada. "Certified professional bookkeepers are becoming the difference-makers, giving business leaders the confidence and foresight they need to succeed. National Bookkeeping Week is a testament to their vision and influence in shaping a more resilient and forward-thinking economy."

CPB Canada encourages everyone to participate in the week's events and help champion the invaluable role bookkeepers play. For event details and to get involved, visit www.bookkeepingweek.ca.

About CPB Canada

The Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (CPB Canada) stands as the nation's authority for bookkeeping excellence. Representing more than 2,500 members and the broader industry, CPB Canada sets the benchmark for ethics, education, and innovation through its recognized CPB designation.

Media Contact:
Rick Johal
Chief Executive Officer, CPB Canada
Rick@cpbcan.ca
1-866-616-4722 ext. 601

SOURCE: Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/national-bookkeeping-week-celebrates-the-leaders-shaping-canadas-fin-1119546

