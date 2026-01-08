Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A1JHHH | ISIN: CA82809P1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 8SR
Frankfurt
08.01.26 | 09:26
0,100 Euro
+13,64 % +0,012
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.01.2026
Silver Range Resources Ltd.: Silver Range Provides an Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range") is pleased to provide an update on field operations during fall 2025.

Silver Range completed a soil sampling and rock sampling program at the Alamo Property near Wenden, Arizona in December. A total of 453 soil samples and 10 rock samples were collected during this program. Samples have been submitted to laboratories in Reno, Nevada and results are pending.

At the East Goldfield Property, an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey was completed over the claim block in October. In addition, Silver Range identified, mapped and sampled five areas of new surface gold mineralization on the property during October. Shallow diamond drilling with gas powered small diameter drills was undertaken on two of these targets during November. A total of six short holes were completed during a program foreshortened by impassable roads due to wet weather and by personnel shortages. Analyses from this program are pending. The program will resume in spring 2026.

Finally, Silver Range expanded the Sniper Property south of Gold Point, Nevada from 4 to 14 claims to cover recently lapsed showings near Gold Mountain. Preliminary sampling of historic workings was completed during this program and analyses are pending.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., CPG, President and CEO of Silver Range and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.
Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. It has assembled a portfolio of 36 properties, 12 of which are currently optioned to others and also retains 9 royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael Power"
President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries
Mike Power
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
mpower@silverrangeresources.com
http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.



