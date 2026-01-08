Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Lookthrough, the AI-powered platform for real estate investors, today announced the appointment of three new strategic board members with deep expertise in corporate transformation, change management, and asset management: Maria Sourlas of Tata Consulting Services, Domenico Scala, Chairman of Davidoff, and Wijnand Donkers, former CEO of Vonovia. With these additions, Lookthrough strengthens its leadership at a time when the real estate industry is undergoing significant structural shifts and rising complexity.

The newly appointed board members bring complementary perspectives on the ownership and management of real estate assets amid evolving regulatory frameworks, changing capital structures, and increasing performance expectations. Their combined experience directly addresses the challenges property owners face as traditional assumptions about location value, sustainability investments, and returns are being redefined.

"The real estate industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation, and it is essential for us to have board members who understand both the risks and the opportunities this creates," said Marcel Staub, CEO and Founder of Lookthrough. "What started just two years ago as a small team in Switzerland to address decarbonization has grown into a global AI platform that is changing how real estate is analysed and managed. Today, we support clients in 11 countries and bring together leading expertise at the intersection of real estate and artificial intelligence."

The board appointments reflect a broader shift in real estate decision-making. While energy-efficient renovations once focused primarily on achieving net-zero and top-tier energy labels, asset managers today must assess whether such investments create a sustainable competitive advantage, given regional dynamics, tenant demand, and risk-adjusted returns. Lookthrough addresses this complexity by delivering regional benchmarking and portfolio-level insights.

The board expansion supports Lookthrough's product roadmap and go-to-market strategy as the company prepares to introduce new solutions to unlock the full value-creation potential of real estate portfolios. Over the next 12-18 months, Lookthrough expects to scale its platform to cover more than one million buildings globally.

"The addition of three experienced board members reflects both how far we have come and our ambition to shape the future of real estate through AI actively," Staub added. "I am incredibly proud of our team and excited to work alongside this exceptional group as we continue to build what's next."

About Lookthrough

Lookthrough is a Zurich-based software provider that makes sustainability planning accessible and scalable for real estate investors, managers, and building consultants. The company's AI-powered platform enables rapid data collection, regional benchmarking, and scenario modelling to optimize asset management strategies. All data is securely stored on Swiss servers. For more information, visit lookthrough.com.

