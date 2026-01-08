DJ Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist (C024 LN) Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 188.5617 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3123914 CODE: C024 LN ISIN: LU2572256746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572256746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C024 LN LEI Code: 213800KGW1MGTSFAP488 Sequence No.: 414268 EQS News ID: 2257050 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 08, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)