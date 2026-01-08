DJ Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc (LUXG LN) Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 252.7071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216889 CODE: LUXG LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXG LN LEI Code: 549300L8M6BTO4ZUPB66 Sequence No.: 414277 EQS News ID: 2257068 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2257068&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)