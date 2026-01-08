Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
08.01.2026 10:30 Uhr
STARTRADER Begins 2026 as Official Partner of the NBA

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its strategic business direction, STARTRADER seals a deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and becomes the league's Official Partner, which marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and expansion.

STARTRADER Begins 2026 as Official Partner of the NBA

Fans will see STARTRADER's brand integrated across key NBA touchpoints. From in-arena backdrops to broadcast-visible placements and select league media platforms, STARTRADER will benefit from high-impact visibility as audiences experience year-round storytelling across digital, broadcast, and select live events. These activations strengthen the brand's global presence and reinforce its innovative narrative, in addition to joint Social Impact initiatives between the NBA and STARTRADER.

"This collaboration reflects the direction STARTRADER is taking as a global brand," said Mr. Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER. "Aligning with the NBA reinforces the trust placed in our brand and supports our vision of operating on an international stage alongside institutions that share a commitment to long-term growth."

"We look forward to working closely with STARTRADER as we continue to grow basketball and the NBA's presence across the Middle East," said NBA Head of Middle East Strategy & Development, David Watts. "The region is a key priority for the league, and this cooperation reflects our ambition to work with brands that share our commitment to engaging fans using the latest technological innovations."

The collaboration aligns with STARTRADER's repositioning, 'Built on Trust, Driven by Growth.' It reflects the growth that the brand has achieved as it continues to cooperate with global-level institutions that carry long-standing influence across cultures and markets.

At the core of this direction is STARTRADER's focus on making global trading accessible and trusted, and empowering principles that mirror the NBA's role in connecting hundreds of millions of fans worldwide around the game of basketball. Through transparent access, advanced tools, and trusted support, STARTRADER builds a trading environment that enables traders and partners to grow with confidence.

As the NBA celebrates its 80th season, STARTRADER remains committed to the strong foundations it has built over the years to support long-term growth in an evolving financial landscape. The collaboration signals STARTRADER's continued evolution as a global brand operating on the world stage.

ABOUT STARTRADER

As a globally leading broker, STARTRADER provides a transparent trading environment and exceptional services to clients in over 200 regions worldwide. We offer a wide range of trading products, including forex, precious metals, stocks, indices, commodities, and ETFs, along with diverse platforms. Additionally, we showcase our comprehensive service capabilities by providing tailored liquidity solutions for institutional clients, securing a unique position in the industry. STARTRADER is regulated by five top-tier authorities-SCA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC-ensuring the highest standards of security and trust for our clients. https://www.startrader.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857432/STARTRADER_Partner_NBA.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-begins-2026-as-official-partner-of-the-nba-302656297.html

