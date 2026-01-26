Anzeige
42,55042,60009:27
STARTRADER Announced as Official Partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER, a leading global online trading provider, has been announced as an official partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East. The partnership will see STARTRADER's brand featured throughout the 2025/2026 season, which spans six rounds across Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia.

L-R: Robert Lechner, Head & Promoter, Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East and Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

Renowned for its one-make format, the championship places all drivers in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, ensuring competition is defined by skill, preparation, and strategic execution. This philosophy aligns closely with STARTRADER's approach to the markets, where equal access to advanced tools allows discipline and decision-making to shape outcomes.

Shared Standards

The partnership reflects shared principles that underpin performance in both motorsport and trading. In racing, success is measured in fractions of a second; in trading, precision execution can define opportunity. Both disciplines demand strong risk management, adaptability, and sustained focus. Championships are not won in a single lap, just as long-term trading success is built decision by decision.

Executive Commentary

"Motorsport represents the pinnacle of precision, performance, and preparation. Our partnership with the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East reflects our commitment to excellence and our belief that success-on the track or in the markets-is earned through discipline, strategy, and continuous improvement," said Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER.

"We are pleased to welcome STARTRADER as a partner. This collaboration reflects shared values of performance and ambition and supports the continued growth of the championship across the region," said Robert Lechner, Head & Promoter, Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY. As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle.

Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

For more information, visit: https://www.startrader.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869173/STARTRADER_Porsche_Carrera_Cup.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/STARTRADER_Logo.jpg

STARTRADER Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-announced-as-official-partner-of-the-porsche-carrera-cup-middle-east-302669841.html

