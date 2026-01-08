Pacific Energy has installed 16,700 solar panels at a 9.6 MW solar farm forming part of a hybrid power system in Exmouth, Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Remote energy development specialist Pacific Energy has completed the installation of more than 16,000 solar panels installed at the new solar farm that forms part of a hybrid generation and storage system that will help power the town of Exmouth in Western Australia's Gascoyne region. QIC-owned Pacific has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with state-owned energy provider Horizon Power to supply the coastal town with up ...

