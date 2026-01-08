Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
08.01.2026 10:38 Uhr
Real Business Solutions.: Guam W2 Electronic Filing and EFW2 Generator for GuamTax.com W-2GU Wage Data Upload Announced by Real Business Solutions

Real Business Solutions announces a new electronic filing solution for Guam employers and tax professionals using W2 Mate software. The solution combines W2 Mate's powerful EFW2 file generation with a specialized compliance utility that updates standard files to meet Guam-specific requirements. This two-step process ensures data is perfectly formatted for the "W-2GU Wage Data Upload" on GuamTax.com ahead of the 2026 filing deadline.

ORLAND PARK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Real Business Solutions (https://www.realtaxtools.com/), a leading provider of payroll and tax software, today announced the release of a specialized Guam electronic filing toolset for its W2 Mate software. As the February 2, 2026 filing deadline approaches, this solution bridges the gap between standard federal reporting and local Guam mandates. Users can now utilize W2 Mate to generate standard EFW2 files, and then employ a specialized update utility to modify the data with the specific coding required for the W-2GU Wage Data Upload on GuamTax.com. This update helps employers, government agencies, CPAs, accounting firms, and payroll processors who e-file for other companies to comply with the electronic filing mandates set by the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT).

Compliance with Guam's evolving tax regulations is a top priority for businesses this season. Under current mandates, employers filing 10 or more information returns are required to file electronically or face potential penalties. The W2 Mate toolset is designed to adhere to the Specifications for Filing Forms W-2GU Electronically (EFW2). By generating files that align with the standard format defined by the Social Security Administration and updated for Guam specificities, the software ensures that data is properly structured for the 'Upload W-3/W-2GU' process on the GuamTax.com portal, making the filing process easier for businesses and payroll processors alike.

To learn more about the Guam electronic filing utility that works with W2 Mate 2025 please visit https://www.realtaxtools.com/W2-Mate.html, send an email to sales@realtaxtools.com or Call 1-800-507-1992.

W2 Mate is a powerful W2 / 1099 filing software designed for the needs of accounting firms, CPA practices, and small to large businesses. Beyond Guam support, the software offers comprehensive features including:

  • Broad Form Support: Supports W-2, 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, and many other 1099 forms.

  • Flexible Data Import: Imports data from QuickBooks, Sage (Peachtree / DacEasy), Microsoft Dynamics, Excel, CSV, IRS FIRE format, and other accounting software.

  • Electronic Filing: Supports E-filing with the IRS (FIRE System and IRIS Portal), SSA (BSO for EFW2s), and many state departments of revenue.

  • PDF & Email Features: Generates password-protected PDF copies of recipient forms.

  • Scalability: Capable of handling a high volume of companies and employees, making it ideal for large-scale filers.

About Real Business

Solutions Real Business Solutions is an industry leader in providing payroll and tax software for accountants, small businesses, and non-profits. Its flagship products, including W2 Mate, Payroll Mate, and 1095 Mate, are trusted by thousands of businesses nationwide for their ease of use, compliance accuracy, and affordability. The company is dedicated to simplifying the complex landscape of tax regulations through innovative, user-friendly technology.

Media Contact

Organization: Real Business Solutions
Contact Person Name: Liz Past
Website: https://www.realtaxtools.com/
Email: sales@realtaxtools.com
Contact Number: +18005071992
Address: 18313 Distinctive Drive, Orland Park, IL USA 60467
City: Orland Park
State: IL
Country: United States

SOURCE: Real Business Solutions



