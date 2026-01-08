Broad Arrow Auctions: MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S FIRST F1 GRAND PRIX-WINNING 1992 BENETTON B192-05 TO STAR IN BROAD ARROW'S GLOBAL ICONS: EUROPE ONLINE AUCTION

EXTREMELY RARE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE THE F1 CAR IN WHICH MICHAEL SCHUMACHER WON HIS FIRST GRAND PRIX IN BELGIUM IN 1992 | BENETTON B192-05 USED EXCLUSIVELY BY SCHUMACHER IN FIVE GRANDS PRIX DURING 1992 F1 SEASON | THE LAST RACE-WINNING F1 CAR TO USE A MANUAL GEARBOX | CAR WAS RETAINED BY BENETTON BEFORE BECOMING PART OF THE RENAULT CLASSIC COLLECTION AND HAS NEVER BEFORE BEEN OFFERED FOR PUBLIC SALE | PART OF THE BROAD ARROW GLOBAL ICONS: EUROPE ONLINE SALE OPEN FROM 23-30 JANUARY 2026

BICESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 08, 2026auction, open for bidding from 23-30 January 2026, the first public offering of this truly historic piece of motorsport history is a momentous occasion for the international collector car community. A brief film on the significance of the car is available here.

Chassis B192-05 stands as one of the most consequential and iconic Formula One cars of the modern era, designed by another legendary figure in motorsport, Rory Byrne. As the last race-winning Formula One car with a manual gearbox, it represents a turning point, where talent, engineering clarity, and instinct aligned to begin a dynasty. For collectors, it is not simply an opportunity to acquire a Schumacher-era Benetton, but to secure an artifact from the very moment Formula One changed course.

"We cannot overstate how honoured we are to be able to publicly offer, for the first time ever, the Benetton B192-05 that first put Michael Schumacher on the top step of the F1 podium," says Yves Boitel, Car Specialist at Broad Arrow. "This is undoubtedly one of the most famous cars in Formula One history, one that not only signalled the start of one of the greatest F1 careers of all time, but which also marked the end of the glorious era of manual gearboxes at the pinnacle of motorsport. We expect its presentation in our Global Icons: Europe Online sale to attract significant interest from top collectors around the world."

The word iconic is frequently overused in an effort to elevate otherwise important machines, yet no such qualification is required here. Chassis B192-05 is the Benetton that carried Michael Schumacher to his first Formula One victory, prevailing over the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Mika Häkkinen on the sport's most demanding circuit and in its most exacting conditions as heavy rain dominated most of the race. Crossing the line first after 44 laps and hundreds of gear changes put through the H-pattern six-speed manual transmission around the Ardennes, Schumacher's maiden Grand Prix victory came exactly one year after he made his auspicious Formula One debut at the same circuit.

This is the car that launched a record-setting career for Schumacher, with seven World Drivers' Championship titles, 91 victories, and the most pole positions (68), podium finishes (155), and fastest laps (77) at the time of his retirement.

Schumacher's 1992 Belgian Grand Prix-winning car remained at Renault's Enstone, UK headquarters following their acquisition of the Benetton race team. The car formed part of their Classic Department collection until 2015, when it was sold, along with two other Benetton chassis, to LRS Formula, owned by Laurent Redon, a specialist in the operation of 1990s and 2000s Formula One cars. Redon's name should be familiar to racing fans with the Frenchman himself testing for Minardi in 1998 and later for Benetton in 1999. A 2024 sales sheet attestation signed by Redon confirms chassis B192-05 was completely restored to working order while under LRS' care with a chassis overhaul and an engine and gearbox rebuild. In 2016, the Benetton was acquired by the consignor, a well-known racer of modern F1 machinery. The car is expected to bring in excess of €8.500.000 when it crosses the virtual auction block later this month.

Benetton chassis number B192-05 is a true icon, fitting of its place in Broad Arrow's Global Icons Online Auctions. Three auctions make up the series with Global Icons: Europe Onlinejoined by Global Icons: UK Onlineand Global Icons: Memorabilia Online. Highly collectable pieces of Michael Schumacher memorabilia will also be offered without reserve in the memorabilia auction, including a signed 1994 Original Benetton Helmethis 1995 Benetton Overallsand a signed replica of his 1995 Benetton F1 Steering Wheel

Other highlights of this exciting series of online auctions include a stunning 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, two beautiful examples of the iconic Ferrari Dino 246 GToffered without reserve, and a highly desirable 1990 Ferrari Mondial T Cabrioletin rare Verde Scuro green. Naturally, a sale of iconic cars also includes a 1998 Porsche 911 Turbowhich has been driven less than 30,000 miles.

"Michael Schumacher's Benetton B192-05 race-winning F1 car is without question one of the most iconic race cars of all time, perfectly fitting the theme of our Global Icons: Online series of auctions," adds Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow's EMEA Region. "We are tremendously excited to present it alongside some of the most iconic collector cars from motoring history, together with a carefully curated selection of highly desirable memorabilia to suit all budgets. We are expecting a great deal of interest from collectors around the world for what will be an exciting start to the Broad Arrow Auctions calendar for 2026. We look forward to sharing complete details of our live preview events during Rétromobile week in the coming days."

Consignments for this exciting online auction event are invited through mid-January. Learn more about selling with Broad Arrow and about all cars on offer in the Global Icons: Online Auction series at broadarrowauctions.com.

