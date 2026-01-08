Human Appeal's new subsidiary, The Waqf Fund, launched into $700 billion global market

To promote charitable funds for long-term humanitarian projects

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading UK humanitarian aid charity, Human Appeal, today announces the launch of a new subsidiary, The Waqf Fund, to increase long-term charitable funds for its worldwide projects.

Waqf, an Islamic endowment that involves the permanent transfer of wealth for a charitable purpose, is a common form of good deed recommended in Islamic teachings (Sunnah practice). A joint report by the World Bank, INCEIF and ISRA estimates of the global value of waqf assets range between US$ 700 billion to US$1 trillion.

Through this unique and inclusive charity model, donations are pooled into a central fund that is invested in halal, Sharia-compliant assets such as property. The original capital is preserved, and income from it will serve to fund Human Appeal's global development projects through the general waqf fund or specific categories which align with donor's values such as:

water and sanitation

education

orphan care

emergency relief

healthcare



A single donation creates impact that grows year after year, even beyond a lifetime. With an average annual return of 7% on donations, the Waqf Fund's unique model means contributions compound over time through partial reinvestments. Income generated from each donation is allocated across the active initiatives for each sector, ensuring every project receives its fair share. A portion of the income is reinvested to grow the fund further, to expand its reach and long-term impact.

The Waqf Fund also offers a flexible donation model that welcomes contributions of any size, making impactful charitable giving accessible to everyone. Whether large or small, each donation becomes part of a growing fund that supports a wide range of meaningful projects. Together with Human Appeal, the Waqf Fund channels generate income from invested assets into both immediate needs and long-term development from emergency relief and medical aid to building schools, digging water wells, and supporting economic empowerment in vulnerable communities.

Professor Kamil Omoteso, Chair of the Board of Trustees at The Waqf Fund, comments, "At The Waqf Fund, we are committed to secure, impactful waqf that supports charitable causes. We operate within the Islamic principles of waqf and Sadaqah Jariyah (long-term charitable contribution) to offer religiously compliant and spiritually rewarding methods of giving. As a trusted choice for Muslim donors who wish to make ongoing charitable donations in line with their faith, we are pleased to announce our new outfit as a subsidiary of Human Appeal."

Commenting on the news, CEO of Human Appeal, Dr Mohamed Ashmawey, adds, "At Human Appeal, our motto is 'Here for every human.' We rely on our donors to enable us to continue to carry out our life-saving aid and development projects. The announcement of our new subsidiary, The Waqf Fund will support our goal of providing relief to the world's most vulnerable communities. We look forward to the future of long-term donations and donor legacies as part of our charity work with The Waqf Fund."

