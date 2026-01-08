HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 35th Education & Careers Expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will be held from 22 to 25 January (Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Expo is open to the public with free admission.This year's event is divided into separate "Education" and "Careers" sections and will bring together over 860 organisations from 23 countries and regions, including government bureaux and departments, tertiary institutions and education centres, to offer a wide range of information on further studies and career opportunities. The popular 'CV Clinic' is enhanced this year with the introduction of new services, including Personal Colour Analysis and 16 Personality Types Magic Quiz, one-to-one trainee and career consultations, and an Aptitude Test Ready Station. These value-added services will help job seekers gain deeper insights into their personal strengths and attributes, and enable them to plan their career paths with greater clarity and confidence.Smilely Lam, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC said, 'With the theme of 'Go with Your Passion, Go Beyond Limits,' this year's Expo spans four days and focuses on key areas including Civil Servants & Public Services, Next Gen Technologies, Healthcare & Wellness, and Greater Bay Area Opportunities ' to better align with social development and evolving market needs. The Expo will also host special seminars to inspire university students and overseas students to explore employment and development opportunities in Hong Kong, as well as showcase the advantages of Hong Kong institutions' diverse courses and international recognition. This will help students and working professionals plan their study and career paths, while attracting non-local students to Hong Kong for education and growth, enhancing our status as an international education hub. The 'Careers' section provides a platform for government departments, public institutions and the business sector to recruit talent. Through exchanges with representatives from international organisations, the Expo supports Hong Kong's development as an international hub for high-calibre talent.'Promote education in Hong Kong and explore diverse pathwaysThe 2025 Policy Address announced measures to consolidate Hong Kong's role as an education hub and talent centre. In line with this directive, this year's Expo hosts a series of themed talks and seminars to encourage students from neighbouring regions to pursue further studies and career opportunities in Hong Kong. Highlights include the themed seminar 'A Date with Giants', featuring representatives from enterprises such as J.P. Morgan and Lenovo. The session is designed to inspire university and overseas students to explore diverse career and development opportunities in technology, finance, entrepreneurship and further studies, thus enhancing their employability and career prospects in Hong Kong.The China Hong Kong Elite Union will invite 'Hong Kong Drifters', Chinese Mainland students who study in Hong Kong, to share their experience from education to employment, providing insight for non-local students who wish to develop their careers in Hong Kong. In addition, the principal of the Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club College will join two alumni to share tips to achieve top results in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Examination.Integration of AI applications and education programmes to align with workforce trendsThe 'Education' section is divided into four zones: 'Local Studies', 'Non-Hong Kong Education', 'Lifelong Learning' and 'Youth Zone'. The 'Local Studies' section will bring together a wide range of tertiary institutions and vocational and professional education providers. Highlights include the SOPHIE 8x model, independently developed by the Engineering Discipline of the Vocational Training Council (VTC) and winner of the World Solar Challenge held in Australia last year, which will be showcased at the Expo to highlight how the courses nurtures technology talent while showcasing the potential of Hong Kong's young generation in the innovation and technology field.The Hong Kong Institute of Construction will also present its latest technological and innovative achievements, featuring a series of immersive learning experiences such as the 'AI Tower Crane Simulator'. Using AI technology, visitors will experience a simulated construction site environment and gain firsthand insight into innovative construction technologies, fostering a fresh and positive perception of the industry. A number of institutions will also introduce new application-oriented programmes, including robotics and automation engineering, in response to a growing global demand for technology related industries talent, strengthening the linkage between education and the workplace.The 'Non-Hong Kong Education' zone comprises consulates based in Hong Kong, overseas universities and education consultancy organisations from various countries and regions, offering study abroad advisory services covering Europe, the Americas, Asia and countries and regions along the Belt and Road. These services will assist students in planning their overseas study pathways according to their interests, academic backgrounds and budgets.The 'Lifelong Learning' and 'Youth Zone' sections will provide a wide spectrum of further education and industry information for working professionals, career switchers and young people. The Employees Retraining Board (ERB) will introduce skills training programmes across multiple industries and offer consultation services on technology, language and vocational skills training. The Professional Communication Association will share insight on public speaking, debating and job interview techniques to help enhance soft skills. Organisations such as the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups and the Hong Kong Youth Exchange Promotion United Association will provide young people with career planning support, summer job opportunities and internship placements.An upgraded 'CV Clinic' with six key services to enhance workplace competitivenessOn the employment and recruitment front, the 'Careers' and 'Recruitment Square' zones will offer job seekers a wide range of career pathways. Over 30 government departments and public organisations will set up booths in the 'Careers' zone, including the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Airport Authority of Hong Kong, the Education Bureau, the Civil Service Bureau, the Judiciary and various financial institutions. Participating government departments will include disciplined services and professional and technical roles, as well as administrative and management grades. This reflects a strong demand for young talent and provides firsthand information and professional insights for visitors seeking a career in public service.The 'Recruitment Square' will offer a comprehensive range of employment information and support services, with some employers conducting onsite interviews to enable job seekers to apply directly. The 'CV Clinic', which received an enthusiastic response last year, will return with a comprehensive upgrade. This year, the Clinic will feature six services including one-to-one CV consultations and professional CV portrait photography provided by recruitment platform Jobsdb; 1:1 Trainee Programme & Career Consultation, an Aptitude Test Ready Station, offered by career consultancy MT20 Consulting Limited to help job seekers master interview strategies and enhance their chances of success; onsite Personal Colour Analysis by clincolour; and the latest 2026 edition of the '16 Personality Types Magic Quiz' presented by CTgoodjobs. Job seekers may reserve these onsite services in advance via the Education & Careers Expo website. Quotas are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.Over 100 events to examine industry trends and career prospectsDuring the Expo period, four themed days will be organised: "Civil Servants & Public Services', 'Next Gen Technologies', 'Healthcare & Wellness' and 'Greater Bay Area Opportunities'. Over 100 activities will feature industry experts and speakers to share their experience in areas such as innovation and technology, public service careers and working holiday programmes, to provide students and job seekers with comprehensive industry insights. Serrini, a singer-songwriter who holds a PhD from the University of Hong Kong, will share her career path to success. Film screenwriters and directors will also speak at selected sessions to share professional perspectives and life experiences, while well-known DJ 'Ah Jeng' will speak about her growth and career story. The Expo will also feature a series of skill-training sessions and interactive activities suitable for parents and children, including a mock TV studio set up by Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) where participants can experience professional production workflows first-hand.Seats for activities are limited and pre-registration online is encouraged. Visitors can also enjoy the 'Instant Career Snapshot' AI photo experience and receive complimentary souvenirs, including a limited-edition mobile phone strap for the 35th Education & Careers Expo, while stocks last. For details and registration, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/3yh4wd8aPhoto download: https://bit.ly/4smN74qSmilely Lam, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, says this year's Education & Careers Expo features the theme 'Go with Your Passion, Go Beyond Limits'. The four themed days cover Civil Servants & Public Services, Next Gen Technologies, Healthcare & Wellness, and Greater Bay Area Opportunities, in line with social development and market needs.This year's Expo brings together over 860 organisations from 23 countries and regions, offering comprehensive information on study, further education and employment opportunities. Education & Careers Expo Website: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkeducationexpo/enEvents' information: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkeducationexpo/en/intelligence-hubHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en 