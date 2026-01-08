AbTherx, Inc: AbTherx and Red Queen Bio Partner on Therapeutic Antibody Discovery

Partnership has already generated high-quality, AI-ready data in less than three months

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / AbTherx today announced a therapeutic antibody discovery and development partnership with Red Queen Bio, combining AbTherx's Atlas Full Human Diversity Transgenic Mouse platform with Red Queen Bio's vaccination and AI-driven antibody development pipeline. The collaboration is focused on generating antibodies against targets selected by Red Queen Bio. The partners have already generated initial in vivo antibody data under the collaboration.

??This collaboration leverages AbTherx's novel, patent-pending Atlas Full Human Diversity Mouse. This updated industry standard was engineered to capture a broad, human-like antibody response by sourcing VH and VK alleles that represent >99% of the expressed human repertoire. It boosts productive B-cell rearrangements by using only functional VH and VK components, excluding pseudogenes and other non-productive alleles, and maintaining freedom to operate. Under the terms of the agreement, Red Queen Bio has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration. AbTherx will receive research payments and is eligible to receive downstream development milestones and royalty payments on net sales of products.

"Red Queen Bio is extremely excited to begin this journey with AbTherx as our partner for in vivo binder discovery," said Nikolai Eroshenko, CEO of Red Queen Bio. "We believe AbTherx's industry-leading in vivo transgenic technology and approach to partnership make them an ideal collaborator. Combined with Red Queen Bio's competencies in AI protein design and multiplexed immunization, our integrated in vivo and in silico workflows are designed to generate antibody candidates with direct relevance to biodefense and national biosecurity."

"This partnership with Red Queen Bio is another demonstration of how AbTherx has optimized our platform and business model to unlock efficiencies and ensure that each partner's strengths are fully realized," said Justin Mika, CEO of AbTherx. "Our teams worked together to rapidly establish this partnership, progressing from initial contact to an optimal collaboration model and project initiation in just a few weeks. By combining AbTherx's world-class antibody discovery expertise with Red Queen Bio's proprietary mRNA and AI capabilities, we enabled a swift and seamless start-identifying high-quality binders within weeks and positioning both teams to maximize the impact of their respective technologies. The quality, speed, and flexibility around this collaboration highlight AbTherx's dedication to fostering innovation within startups and accelerating therapeutic breakthroughs."

AbTherx is providing Red Queen Bio access to its best-in-class antibody discovery technologies, empowering Red Queen Bio to develop therapeutic antibodies that augment the immune system's power to fight disease. AbTherx's innovative and deeply collaborative partnering model enables drug developers like Red Queen Bio to generate high-quality leads while optimizing resources, accelerating timelines, and mitigating technical risk. The AbTherx platform continues to rapidly gain industry traction, with over 50 programs launched in the past year alone by more than 25 partners-spanning from emerging biotech startups to top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

About AbTherx

AbTherx is advancing medicine with revolutionary technologies that accelerate and enable therapeutic antibody discovery. Through an exclusive license from Gilead Sciences, AbTherx has released Atlas Mice, a suite of novel transgenic technologies designed for unmatched performance and Freedom to Operate. For over 20 years, a core group of AbTherx's scientists have worked together to push the boundaries of antibody discovery technologies, resulting in more than 1,000 successful discovery campaigns and the development of 13 marketed therapeutics. AbTherx's industry-leading team creates transformative solutions to overcome the most demanding challenges in delivering innovative medicines. Committed to making its technologies accessible to all, AbTherx offers flexible partnering models that meet the needs of drug developers of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.abtherx.com.

About Red Queen Bio

Red Queen Bio is an AI biosecurity Public Benefit Corporation focused on defensive co-scaling in biology: mapping AI-enabled biothreats and building medical countermeasures at the pace of frontier AI. Red Queen Bio's pipeline integrates leading models, lab automation, reinforcement learning, and on-demand biologics manufacturing to produce scalable defenses.

