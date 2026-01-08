Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Bluberi, a bold and fast-growing gaming company, has officially been granted a license by the Nevada Gaming Commission, authorizing the distribution of its gaming products in Las Vegas and across the Silver State. This milestone positions Bluberi for the next phase of its strategic expansion into the largest and most competitive gaming market in North America and beyond.

This achievement reflects a multi-decade growth journey that began in 1994, when Bluberi was founded as a content provider. The company evolved into Class II gaming in 2006, expanded into Class III in 2012, and has since deployed more than 12,000 units across North America, driven by top-performing themes including Devil's Lock, Timber Jack, Honey Bomb, and others that have delivered strong outcomes for casino partners.

Bluberi's accelerated growth began in 2022 with the launch of Devil's Lock, a breakthrough title that reshaped the company's market position. Since then, Bluberi has expanded its game library with titles such as Shark's Lock, Timber Jack Going Wilder, and Cash Racoons while advancing its RnD efforts through the introduction of new hardware platforms, including Beacon+, Beacon Elite, Beacon+ Lighthouse, and Beacon Jumbo, all designed to elevate player engagement and maximize operator returns.

"Securing our Nevada license is not just another milestone; it's a moment of arrival," said Andrew Burke," Chief Executive Officer of Bluberi. "Nevada is the epicenter of global gaming and home to more than 120,000 slot machines, 345 Casinos with the most sophisticated operators, and the world's most discerning players. We are proud to bring our products, built here in Las Vegas, to the state that sets the standard for innovation, performance, and regulatory excellence."

Nevada sets the global competitive standard for gaming, spanning corporate leaders, boutique destinations, tribal operators, and independent properties across Las Vegas, Reno, and the entire state. With licensing now secured, Bluberi began placing games in Southern Nevada in late December 2025, while Northern Nevada installations begin in early 2026.

"Our entry into Nevada is backed by a track record of performance," said Casey Whalen, Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer. "Operators demand products that deliver consistent results, and Bluberi is entering the market with a proven library, strong pipeline, and a commitment to being an impactful partner on every casino floor."

Bluberi currently holds 213 active licenses across 195 jurisdictions. Securing Nevada licensure marks a monumental advancement in the company's mission to be licensed in every major gaming jurisdiction across North America and position itself as a leader in global market expansion.

Bluberi's Beacon+ cabinet featuring Devil's Lock and Shark's Lock

About Bluberi

Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.

