Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 12:30 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: January 2026 FinTech Portfolio Launches With New Insights on Conversational AI, Open Payments and More

New editions of FinTech Magazine highlight global leaders, technology trends and 2026 forecasts across payments, open banking and digital assets

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the January 2026 issue of FinTech Magazine, part of its wider FinTech portfolio, which includes InsurTech Digital. The latest issue features fresh analysis, executive interviews, and coverage of developments across payments, open banking, financial inclusion, and digital assets.

Fin-Tech Blog

FinTech Magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insight, and the portfolio's signature Top 10 rankings, highlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global financial technology.

FinTech Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

  • OpenAI Applications CEO, Fidji Simo, on how it is embedding payments into conversational AI platforms with Stripe and PayPal (p. 62)

Company Feature:

  • Steven Sonnenstein on DigitalBridge's Tower-Led Vision (p. 48)

Top 10:

  • Global Banks (p. 30)

Editorial Highlights:

  • Thredd CEO, Jim McCarthy, on Credit, Compliance and Agentic AI (p. 20)
  • Adyen and SAP Launch Open Payment Framework for Retail (p. 75)
  • Ripple Secures US$500m Funding at US$40bn Valuation (p. 99)

Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

"Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love," says Alex Chriss, CEO and President at PayPal

"We own and operate 11 tower companies globally, which gives us a clear view of the market - we see what's coming, how it's evolving abd the dynamics across valuation, operations and financing. It means we can anticipate rather than react," says Steven Sonnenstein, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge

"Financial Institutions around the world are increasingly recognising the value of blockchain and stablecoins in modernising how money moves," says Monica Long, President at Ripple

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across financial technology and insurance technology. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the FinTech Portfolio

The FinTech portfolio includes FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital. The portfolio payments, digital banking, digital assets, fraud and ID, insurance, regtech, and customer experience. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and related fields. Through digital magazines, global websites, industry newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to support strategic business engagement.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857482/BizClik_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/january-2026-fintech-portfolio-launches-with-new-insights-on-conversational-ai-open-payments-and-more-302656346.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.