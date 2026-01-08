Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: UMSL Advanced Workforce Center announces new partnership with Simplilearn to launch career-focused learning pathways

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Missouri-St. Louis Advanced Workforce Center announced a new partnership with Simplilearn , a global leader in digital and workforce upskilling programs, to expand UMSL's noncredit course offerings. The collaboration brings industry-aligned learning pathways designed to help working professionals and employer partners build in-demand skills in today's fastest-growing fields.

Through this partnership, UMSL will offer applied, career-focused programs across artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, project management, Lean Six Sigma, and IT service management. These include advanced training in AI engineering , data science, cybersecurity analysis, cloud engineering, PMP and Agile project management , Six Sigma certification tracks , and ITIL 4 Foundation .

"This partnership reflects UMSL's commitment to transforming workforce development across the St. Louis region," said Reggie Hill, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Enrollment and Career Advancement at UMSL. "By combining Simplilearn's global expertise with our local employer partnerships and academic strength, we are creating pathways that accelerate talent development and directly support economic growth. The Advanced Workforce Center (AWC) is positioned to play a major role in preparing the workforce of Tomorrow."

Employer partners and individual learners will have access to flexible, high-quality training opportunities that support skill development and career advancement. These offerings further expand the AWC's growing portfolio of noncredit, career-focused programs, including micro-credentials, professional development workshops, customized employer training solutions, and short-term learning pathways designed to help working adults quickly build in-demand skills that lead to career mobility.

"Partnering with Simplilearn allows the Advanced Workforce Center to expand our reach and deliver modern, market-aligned pathways that meet learners and employers where they are," said Jamie Liston, Executive Director of Career Development and Professional Learning at UMSL. "They help us bridge real skill gaps in the region while supporting career mobility for working adults."

This partnership strengthens the AWC's ability to deliver accessible, employer-driven education solutions that support regional workforce needs. Each program blends live virtual instruction, expert-led content, and practical capstone projects to ensure learners gain skills that transfer immediately to the workplace.

Krishna Kumar, Simplilearn's Founder and CEO, said, "Our partnership with UMSL reflects a shared commitment to transforming workforce development with accessible, high-quality skilling opportunities. By combining UMSL's deep employer connections with Simplilearn's global expertise in applied digital learning, we are equipping professionals with the tools they need to thrive in fast-evolving fields. This collaboration will help create a stronger, more competitive workforce for the region."

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe and offering access to world-class training to individuals and businesses worldwide. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting more than 8 million learners globally.

Simplilearn for Business is focused on helping business teams acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. The company's award-winning content and transformative curriculum are designed and updated by renowned industry and academic experts, covering the world's most sought-after digital skills, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, project management, and digital marketing, among many others.

To learn more about Simplilearn, visit www.simplilearn.com/corporate-training or write to: corporatesales@simplilearn.com

Those interested in learning more about the UMSL and Simplilearn partnership, and the new workforce training pathways, can visit the Advanced Workforce Center website .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/5703695/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857480/UMSL_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/umsl-advanced-workforce-center-announces-new-partnership-with-simplilearn-to-launch-career-focused-learning-pathways-302656376.html