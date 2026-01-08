Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 12:42 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1FL3C76

Issuer Name

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

1607 Capital Partners, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Richmond

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

The Northern Trust Company

Chicago

United States

Bank of New York Mellon

New York

United States

State Street Global Advisors

Boston

United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Jan-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Jan-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.951231

0.000000

10.951231

3267374

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

11.826814

0.000000

11.826814

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1FL3C76

0

3267374

0.000000

10.951231

Sub Total 8.A

3267374

10.951231%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Kevin Rutherford, CCO
804-525-1752

12. Date of Completion

07-Jan-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Richmond, VA



© 2026 PR Newswire
