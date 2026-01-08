Anzeige
08.01.2026 12:46 Uhr
Fengcheng Circular Economy Park: Jiangxi Fengcheng Hosts Circular Economy Industry Innovation and Development Conference, Sharing Experience in Green Transformation of China's Counties

YICHUN, China, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Circular Economy Industry Innovation and Development Conference themed "Circular Empowerment, Innovative Symbiosis" was held in Fengcheng City, Jiangxi Province. Co-hosted by Xinhua Daily Telegraph and Xinhua News Agency Jiangxi Branch, and undertaken by the CPC Fengcheng Municipal Committee, Fengcheng Municipal People's Government and Fengcheng Circular Economy Park, the conference attracted more than 200 representatives from industry associations, scientific research institutions and enterprises to jointly explore the high-quality development path of circular economy.

Jiangxi Fengcheng Hosts Circular Economy Industry Innovation and Development Conference, Sharing Experience in Green Transformation of China

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As a county-level model for China's circular economy development, Fengcheng has successfully transformed from a former resource recycling and distribution center into a national-level green industry demonstration base, forming an industrial cluster with recycled copper, recycled aluminum and recycled plastics as the core. In 2024, the total output value of the circular economy industry in the park reached 56.85 billion yuan, with recycled waste copper accounting for about 12% of the national total and recycled waste aluminum about 7.3%.

At the conference, Zhang Shuji, Secretary of the CPC Fengcheng Municipal Committee, introduced that by building a "resource-product-waste-recycled resource" closed-loop system, Fengcheng has not only achieved industrial upgrading, but also made substantial contributions to addressing climate change - the utilization of recycled copper and aluminum alone reduced carbon emissions by 11.76 million tons in 2024.

At the conference, the "Blue Book on the High-Quality Development of Circular Economy in Fengcheng, Jiangxi" was also released. It systematically summarizes Fengcheng's development logic and practical experience, and puts forward the goal of building a "national green supply chain hub", providing useful reference for the Asian region to promote circular economy and achieve sustainable development.

Source: Fengcheng Circular Economy Park



Contact person: Mr. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
