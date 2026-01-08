Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: A3D2W7 | ISIN: CA1130041058 | Ticker-Symbol: RW5
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2026 12:58 Uhr
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2025 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Results will be released that morning prior to 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at www.bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call:
    https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdfe871f45bb949b3a37e1f67119f0aa1 (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIdfe871f45bb949b3a37e1f67119f0aa1)
  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssaib4es (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssaib4es)
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: +44 739 890 9278
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com


