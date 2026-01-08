Bridgehead IT, Inc.: Bridgehead Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Global Information Security Standards

Internationally recognized certification validates Bridgehead's commitment to data protection, risk management, and compliance excellence.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Bridgehead IT announced that it has earned ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). Certification was issued by Prescient Security, Bridgehead's accredited certification body. This achievement underscores Bridgehead's dedication to safeguarding client data, mitigating risk, and maintaining compliance with global security best practices.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 sets rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, and continually improving an ISMS. Certification validates that Bridgehead:

Implements robust security controls across all operations.

Undergoes independent audits to ensure compliance.

Maintains a culture of continuous improvement in risk management.

"Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting client information and delivering secure, resilient solutions," said Wes Bunch, Chief Executive Officer at Bridgehead IT. "This milestone provides our clients with confidence that their data is managed according to the highest international standards."

Andrew Evans, CISSP, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst at Bridgehead IT, added:

"This certification is more than a badge - it reflects a disciplined process of risk assessment, control implementation, and continuous improvement. For our clients, it means confidence that every engagement is backed by a proven security framework designed to reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen compliance posture."

The certification complements Bridgehead's recent designation as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, creating a powerful combination of technical expertise and globally recognized security credentials.

For more information about Bridgehead's security certifications and services, visit https://bridgeheadit.com/certifications_partnerships.

About Bridgehead IT

Bridgehead IT is an IT services company delivering secure and scalable technology solutions for businesses.

The Prescient Security certification mark is used solely in reference to Bridgehead's certified information security management system.

