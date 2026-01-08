Clough Global Equity Fund | GLQ: Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Distributions for Q1 2026, Increasing its Distribution by 12.2% to $0.0729 Per Share; Announces Market Update Conference Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Today, Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American:GLQ) (the "Fund") declared monthly cash distributions of $0.0729 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. These distributions represent a 12.2% increase from the Fund's prior distributions and are made under the Fund's managed distribution policy, which is intended to provide shareholders with a consistent monthly distribution at a rate of at least one-twelfth of 10% of the Fund's average net asset value ("NAV") per share for the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

The distribution increase reflects the Fund's strong investment performance in calendar year 2025, during which the Fund generated a NAV total return of 25.6%, outperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index, which returned 21.5% during the period.

"We believe that the increase in the Fund's distribution is a direct result of disciplined execution of our investment process," said Chuck Clough, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Clough Capital Partners, the Fund's adviser.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: January 20, 2026

Record Date: January 20, 2026

Payable Date: January 30, 2026 Ex-Date: February 18, 2026

Record Date: February 18, 2026

Payable Date: February 27, 2026 Ex-Date: March 18, 2026

Record Date: March 18, 2026

Payable Date: March 31, 2026

The Fund's Board of Trustees may amend the terms of, or terminate, the managed distribution policy at any time without prior notice to shareholders. Investors should not make any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's distributions or distribution policy. A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital.

For any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice to shareholders that will provide detailed information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The amounts and sources of distributions reported in the notice to shareholders are only estimates and are not provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its full fiscal year and are subject to changes based on tax regulations. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

Market Update Conference Call

Clough Capital Partners will host a market update conference call for the Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) on Thursday, January 15th at 1:00 PM EST. The call will feature Chuck Clough, Chairman, CIO, and Portfolio Manager, along with Bill Whelan, Portfolio Manager.

When: Tuesday, January 13th, 2:00 PM EST Where: Dial in 800-717-1738

Conference ID: 48646

Clough Global Equity Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund utilizing Clough Capital Partners L.P.'s research-driven, thematic process, with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. Having a global, flexible mandate, the Fund invests at least 80% in equity and equity-related securities in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets, and the remainder in fixed income securities, including corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Bill Whelan. As of December 31, 2025, the Fund had approximately $274.1 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughcapital.com/cefs/glq or call 1-855-425-6844.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.*

Clough Capital Partners L.P. is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $1.4 billion in assets: $566 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts, $81 million in exchange-traded funds, and $788 million in three closed-end funds (as of December 31, 2025) - Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughcapital.com/cefs/glq or call 1-855-425-6844.

The Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. An investment in the Fund represents an indirect investment in the securities owned by the Fund, which are generally traded on a securities exchange or in the over-the-counter markets. The value of these securities, like other market investments, may move up or down, sometimes rapidly and unpredictably. An investment in the Fund's shares may be worth less than the original investment, even after taking into account any reinvestment of dividends and distributions. The Fund utilizes leverage, which may increase the volatility of the Fund's NAV. If leverage costs exceed the income from the Fund's leveraged investments, use of leverage may reduce the Fund's returns.

The Fund's distribution policy may, under certain circumstances, have adverse consequences to the Fund and its shareholders because it may result in a return of capital resulting in less of a shareholder's assets being invested in the Fund and, over time, increase the Fund's expense ratio.

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most current month-end performance data, please visit www.cloughcapital.com/cefs/glq. Performance reflects the deduction of management fees and other applicable expenses. Dividends and distributions, if any, are assumed to be reinvested at a price obtained under the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan.

The Bloomberg Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap Total Return Index is a float market capitalization-weighted equity benchmark that covers 85% market capitalization of the measured market.

