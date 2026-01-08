The first stage of the biggest approved battery project in Australia is now fully operational with Origin Energy announcing the initial stage of the 700 MW / 3,160 MWh battery energy storage system being built next to its Eraring coal-fired generator in New South Wales has commenced commercial operations.From ESS News Origin Energy has announced that the 460 MW / 1,770 MWh first stage of its Eraring battery energy storage project being developed on the New South Wales Central Coast has completed commissioning and is now importing and exporting electricity into the National Electricity Market (NEM). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...