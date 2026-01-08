TOFWERK is a profitable innovator in compact, ultra-fast time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometry for real-time air and semiconductor cleanroom monitoring, food, flavors fragrances markets, and FIB-TOF accessories for electron microscopes

The ultra-sensitive Vocus TOF-MS is customizable for real-time air and cleanroom monitoring applications

Microwave-induced plasma (MIP)-TOF systems with atto-to-femtogram detection limits for real-time quantification of trace elements and metals

Proprietary flow tube-based VUV CI sources for positive and negative trace organics, inorganics and PFAS contaminants

Focused Ion Beam (FIB)-TOF accessories for scanning electron microscopes

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the acquisition of an additional 60% ownership stake in TOFWERK AG, a Switzerland-based innovator in ultra-fast time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometry technology for small molecule applied markets, consolidating Bruker's ownership to 100%. The transaction adds ultra-fast TOF-MS technology for small-molecule markets, including atmospheric chemistry research, air quality monitoring, exposomics, foods, flavors fragrances testing, and semiconductor cleanroom monitoring.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Thun, Switzerland, TOFWERK has built a strong reputation for small-footprint, ruggedized, high-speed, high-performance TOF mass spectrometers, including the development of high-efficiency, multi-reflector TOF technology. With >1,000 instruments worldwide, TOFWERK has grown profitably to 130 employees, with 2025 revenues of ~$40 million. TOFWERK will continue as a distinct brand within Bruker, preserving its Swiss engineering heritage, R&D excellence, OEM partnerships, and customer-centric culture.

"TOFWERK's pioneering TOF technology and deep applications expertise perfectly complement our product offerings in small-molecule MS applied market segments and novel applications," said Juergen Srega, Bruker CALID Group President.

"This is the natural next chapter for TOFWERK," said Dr. Marc Gonin, co-founder of TOFWERK. "By joining Bruker, we gain the scale to amplify our impact in key markets of semiconductors and air quality monitoring, while we develop unique solutions like the novel DART-TOF-MS system for high-throughput, chromatography-free applications."

Other products in the TOFWERK portfolio include the unique field-deployable MIP-TOF for trace element and metals analysis in air, customizable FIB-TOF OEM accessories for electron microscopy, an automated, high-throughput solution for aromatics in food or packaging, and the ecTOF system for EI and CI measurements in the same run for GC-TOF-MS metabolomics applications.

About Bruker Corporation Leader of the Post-Genomic Era

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in specialty diagnostics, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

