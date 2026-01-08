Liberty Hall Capital Partners: Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Appoints Lee Timbrell as Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran Aerospace Aftermarket Sales Executive to Advance Global Commercial Strategy

BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunlop Aircraft Tyres ("Dunlop"), a leading independent global designer and manufacturer of high-performance aircraft tyres serving the commercial, military and freighter aircraft markets, announced today the appointment of Lee Timbrell as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, Mr. Timbrell will lead the company's global commercial efforts, including strategy, sales, business development and customer engagement. Dunlop is a portfolio company of Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

Mr. Timbrell joins Dunlop from Safran Actuation Systems, formerly Collins Aerospace Actuation ("Collins Aerospace"), where he served as Senior Director, Aftermarket Services, and was responsible for aftermarket sales and profitability across nine global maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") sites. He worked with a team of approximately 300 professionals, held P&L accountability for MRO operations, and played a key role in the aftermarket transition during Safran's acquisition of Collins Aerospace's flight control and actuation business in 2025. Prior to joining Safran, Mr. Timbrell held senior commercial leadership roles at Collins Aerospace, Cathay Pacific Airways and Turner Aviation. Mr. Timbrell holds an MBA in Management, and Postgraduate Certificate in Management from the University of Northampton, and a Bachelor of Engineering in Aeronautical Engineering from Loughborough University.

"I'm delighted to welcome Lee to the Dunlop team. He joins us at a pivotal moment in our more than 100-year operating history, following strong financial performance in 2025 and the recent completion of our US$93 million senior secured bond offering, which strengthens our balance sheet and provides added flexibility to support our future growth strategy," said Susan McKenna, Dunlop's Chief Executive Officer. "Lee brings extensive global aftermarket and customer leadership experience, with a proven record of driving growth and strengthening long-term partnerships. Having previously worked with Lee at Collins Aerospace, I am confident that his commercial expertise and deep industry knowledge will help accelerate Dunlop's next phase of growth."

Mr. Timbrell added, "I am thrilled to join Dunlop to elevate further the strong brand equity the company has established in the aviation industry over more than a century. I look forward to working with the team to advance the company's commercial strategy and deliver long-term value for our global customers and stakeholders."

About Dunlop Aircraft Tyres

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, headquartered in Birmingham, England, is a leading independent global designer and supplier of high-quality aircraft tyres serving the commercial, military and freighter aircraft markets. Dunlop is the only specialist tyre manufacturer focused solely on aircraft tyres. With three facilities located in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Mocksville, North Carolina (USA) and Jinjiang (China), Dunlop strives to be the first-choice supplier of aircraft tyres by providing best-in-class product performance, customer service and dispatch reliability. For more information, please visit www.dunlopaircrafttyres.com.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $3.0 billion in equity capital in over 30 acquisitions serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of over $1.2 billion in equity capital in over 20 acquisitions since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit libertyhallcapital.com.

