Benzinga Brings Real-Time Trade Signals and Market Context to Newsquawk Users

DETROIT and LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media and data technology company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Newsquawk, a real-time financial news and market intelligence platform trusted by professional traders worldwide.

Through this collaboration, Newsquawk is integrating several of Benzinga's advanced market data APIs, including Unusual Options Activity, Block Trades, Insider Trades, Government Trades, and Benzinga's Premium U.S. Equities Newsfeed. These datasets are designed to surface institutional-grade signals and market-moving activity in real time, giving traders deeper visibility into how capital is moving across U.S. equity markets.

By incorporating Benzinga's proprietary trade and activity data, Newsquawk is expanding the breadth of insight available to its audience, complementing its real-time audio and text news coverage with actionable indicators tied to options flow, large trades, and regulatory disclosures. The integration strengthens Newsquawk's ability to deliver context around breaking news and macro events as they unfold.

"Newsquawk has built a strong reputation for delivering fast, relevant market intelligence to serious traders," said Andrew Lebbos, SVP of Data Licensing at Benzinga. "By pairing their real-time news delivery with Benzinga's alternative datasets and premium equities coverage, we're helping traders better understand not just what is happening in the market, but how sophisticated participants are positioning around it."

"As Newsquawk continues to expand its U.S. equity coverage, we're very pleased to partner with Benzinga, a market leader in the space," said Mehul Patel, Founder of Newsquawk. "Integrating Benzinga's datasets adds valuable depth and context for existing and new customers, complementing our real-time news delivery and helping us broaden our coverage of U.S. markets. This collaboration supports our ongoing focus on delivering timely, relevant information that traders can quickly interpret and act upon."

The relationship highlights a shared focus on providing traders with high-signal information that cuts through market noise. By combining Benzinga's structured trade and activity data with Newsquawk's low-latency news delivery, the two companies are enabling a more informed and responsive trading experience across U.S. equities.

As demand grows for integrated, real-time insight across news and market activity, the collaboration underscores how data-driven platforms can work together to deliver clearer insights and stronger decision support for active traders.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is an innovative financial media and data company that delivers actionable market intelligence to investors, institutions, and fintechs worldwide. Through its extensive suite of APIs, real-time news, and analytics, Benzinga helps clients power smarter investment decisions across platforms and products. Learn more at https://www.benzinga.com/apis .

About Newsquawk

Newsquawk is a real-time financial news and market intelligence platform serving professional traders, institutions, and active investors globally. The platform delivers low-latency audio squawk and curated text headlines covering macroeconomics, central banks, equities, fixed income, commodities, FX, and geopolitics. Designed for speed, accuracy, and relevance, Newsquawk helps market participants rapidly interpret breaking events and understand their potential market impact. Through continuous product development and carefully selected data partnerships, Newsquawk broadens its coverage with structured market information and added context to support faster, more informed trading decisions.

