Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 13:31
204,80 Euro
-0,10 % -0,20
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
204,40205,3014:24
204,40205,3014:24
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces Environmental Monitoring Solution to Modernize Quality Control in Manufacturing

Veeva's expanded manufacturing QC solutions to automate
environmental sample collection and analysis

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced today announced a new environmental monitoring (EM) solution to advance quality control (QC) for manufacturing operations. Veeva Environmental Monitoring, a cloud-native application unified with Veeva LIMS, will enable laboratories and manufacturing facilities to schedule, collect, and analyze environmental samples to ensure compliance with GMP and internal sterility standards.

Veeva Systems

Part of Veeva Quality Cloud, Veeva Environmental Monitoring will seamlessly integrate with Veeva quality applications to eliminate data silos and paper-based processes that slow batch release. With unified QC, users can automatically initiate quality events in Veeva QMS, surface procedures from Veeva QualityDocs, and publish critical environmental monitoring data to Veeva Batch Release to optimize the batch release process.

"With Veeva Environmental Monitoring, we are further expanding on our long-term commitment to streamline and modernize quality and manufacturing," said Mike Jovanis, president, Veeva Quality Cloud. "By continuing to remove layers of legacy technology, we can enable a seamless process across quality control, micro labs, and batch release."

Veeva Environmental Monitoring is planned for availability December 2026. To learn more about Veeva's innovations for the manufacturing lab, visit veeva.com/eu/LIMS.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.


Contact:


Jeremy Whittaker


Veeva Systems


+49-695-095-5486


jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-announces-environmental-monitoring-solution-to-modernize-quality-control-in-manufacturing-302656077.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.