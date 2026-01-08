Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Correction-Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

The Company wishes to correct an error in the announcement released at 17:38 on

7 January 2026 regarding its transaction in own shares.

The number of Ordinary shares held in treasury following the purchase should have been stated as 214,334,345 (not 214,334,295 as previously announced) and the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company should have been stated as 387,330,855 Ordinary shares (not 387,330,905 as previously announced).

For immediate release

7 January 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES-Correction Announcement

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at a General Meeting of the Company held on 1 October 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 61,086,622.

The Company has purchased a market total of 501,277 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 376.51 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 214,334,345 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 387,330,855.

The figure of 387,330,855 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

