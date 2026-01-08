Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9E5 | ISIN: US00444A1016 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCUSTEM SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCUSTEM SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2026 13:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AccuStem Sciences, Inc.: AccuStem Sciences Announces StemPrintER Pilot Study with National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project (NSABP)

Initial study will enable further collaboration on the predictive capabilities of StemPrintER

PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2026), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with or at risk of cancer, today announced the execution of a pilot study agreement with NSABP to evaluate StemPrintER in a subset of patients from the B-32 cohort. This evaluation will enable the two groups to then confirm the predictive capabilities of StemPrintER across the full study cohort.

The StemPrintER test interrogates 20 genes to stratify patients with early stage breast cancer according to their recurrence risk. The test was designed to measures the "stemness" of tumors, or how much they behave like stem cells, which may indicate the likelihood of cancer progression and response to standard treatment modalities. Studies have shown that StemPrintER is highly prognostic, with "High Stemness" patients up to 4 times as likely to experience a distant recurrence as "Low Stemness" patients.

"We have a strong foundation of evidence demonstrating the prognostic utility of StemPrintER," said Wendy Blosser, Chief Executive Officer of AccuStem. "Preliminary in silico work has shown that StemPrintER likely has predictive utility in the surgical setting, so we are partnering with the NSABP - the leader in breast cancer research - to validate those findings. We believe that positive study results could have far-reaching implications for surgical planning in breast cancer."

The NSABP B-32 trial, which enrolled more than 5,000 patients from 1999 through 2004, was a prospective, randomized study that compared sentinel lymph node resection (SLNR) alone to full axillary lymph node dissection (ALND) for women with early stage breast cancer. The trial found that SLNR alone was equivalent in overall survival and regional control to ALND but resulted in fewer side effects such as nerve damage and lymphedema. Importantly, while patient outcomes on a population level are similar between both study groups, it is reasonable to expect there are a subset of patients who would derive a clinically meaningful benefit from ALND versus SLNR. Thus, this pilot and the larger study represent an ideal opportunity to evaluate sample viability and StemPrintER's ability to support more informed surgical planning for patients with early stage breast cancer.

"Working with NSABP to identify an unanswered clinical question with potential for a meaningful impact on patient outcomes and treatment planning led us to the B-32 cohort," said Ms. Blosser. "The NSABP has been on the forefront of innovation in breast cancer care, and we look forward to reporting on the findings of this study."

For more information on StemPrintER, visit AccuStem.com.

About AccuStem
AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor "stemness", we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient's cancer, leading to more informed decision making.

For more information, please visit www.accustem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:
Jeff Fensterer
Email: investors@accustem.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.