Mantle Vault Hits $100M Milestone, Cementing Bybit as Premier Gateway for On-Chain Yield

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil a new milestone for Mantle Vault on Bybit On-Chain Earn as its assets under management (AUM) surpassed US$100 million today. Crafted in partnership with Mantle and Cian , Mantle Vault redefines consistency, access, and flexibility in stablecoin on-chain yield generation through market-neutral strategies.

In less than three weeks after its launch, Mantle Vault has rapidly scaled to become one of the most sought-after structured yield products in the on-chain economy available among CEX, demonstrating strong market demand for institutional-grade DeFi solutions that combine flexible access, transparent execution, and dependable returns.

Maintaining APR above 7% since it became part of Bybit Earn 's product suite, Mantle Vault continues to deliver competitive returns through delta-neutral strategies deployed across audited protocols including Aave V3, generating yield from stablecoin lending, staking rewards, and protocol incentives. The inclusive product balances attractive returns and flexible liquidity, with most withdrawals processed within 0-3 days, zero subscription fees, and a low entry threshold starting at just 10 USDT or USDC.

Gateway to New Era of Access to On-Chain Finance

Mantle Vault represents a step forward in the convergence of centralized distribution and decentralized execution, enabling users to access market-neutral, onchain yield strategies through a familiar CeFi interface while retaining the transparency, composability, and efficiency of DeFi.

With over $100 million AUM and counting, its popularity attests to investor confidence in Mantle's infrastructure as the execution layer for scalable on-chain strategies, while Bybit's global distribution network continues to serve as the primary access point for millions of users seeking simplified exposure to sophisticated DeFi yield opportunities.

The revolutionary yield-bearing stablecoin asset management product designed to accelerate the adoption of onchain yield forms part of Bybit Earn and Mantle's broader real-world asset (RWA) and CeDeFi strategy for 2026.

"Mantle Vault is a clear example of how our RWA mission is accelerating in 2026," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "By converging CeFi distribution with fully on-chain yield and execution, this is how Mantle powers institutional-grade DeFi to move from niche use cases to mainstream financial adoption."

"Users are ready for professionally managed, transparent onchain yield products," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit. "Mantle Vault proves that when you combine institutional infrastructure with user-friendly access, you can deliver DeFi solutions that resonate with both retail and professional investors."

Product Highlights:

Proven Performance : Track record of delivering stable, market-neutral returns across varying market conditions

: Track record of delivering stable, market-neutral returns across varying market conditions Institutional Infrastructure : Built on audited smart contracts with assets held on Aave V3 protocol, primarily on Ethereum mainnet

: Built on audited smart contracts with assets held on Aave V3 protocol, primarily on Ethereum mainnet Full Transparency : Completely onchain execution with real-time visibility into strategy deployment

: Completely onchain execution with real-time visibility into strategy deployment Flexible Access : No lock-up periods, with withdrawal requests typically processed within 0-3 days

: No lock-up periods, with withdrawal requests typically processed within 0-3 days Low Barriers to Entry: Minimum deposit of 10 USDT or USDC

The product operates through Cian's specialized on-chain asset management infrastructure, which abstracts complex DeFi strategies into simple, accessible vaults while maintaining full transparency and composability within Mantle's low-cost, high-performance execution environment.

Terms and conditions apply. Past APR does not guarantee future APR. It may change due to Aave market demand, Ethena rewards or gas cost fluctuations. For details on qualification rules, restrictions, and eligibility, users may visit: [Bybit x Mantle x Cian] Introducing Mantle Vault: Stablecoin on-chain yield strategy built for stability, flexibility, and scale

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

