Optronics is a global leader in optical gas detection products and solutions for high-hazard, mission-critical applications

Det-Tronics, a global leader in fire and gas safety systems, has acquired Optronics, a Norway-based company that specializes in optical gas detection technologies. Det-Tronics is part of Spectrum Safety Solutions that is based in Stamford, CT. Optronics, founded in 2018, is a technology leader in high-end optical gas detection products and solutions for energy, marine and industrial applications. Optronics has a strong record of innovation, bringing leading products and expert solutions to market for its customers. (www.optronics-technology.com)

"Det-Tronics' strategy is built on growth, innovation and quality. Optronics and Det-Tronics are a perfect fit to grow our businesses, drive new innovations and lead the market with high quality and reliable products and solutions," noted Johannes Mario Kahlert, President of Det-Tronics. "We are very excited for the path ahead to deliver outstanding value to our customers together."

"Optronics is an innovation leader in high-end optical gas detection with tremendous growth prospects," said Rajan Goel, President and CEO of Spectrum Safety Solutions. "We are excited to have Det-Tronics partner with Lasse and the Optronics team to bring these innovative solutions to customers globally."

"Optronics has now reached the next level of our journey and we are excited to be a part of Det-Tronics. We see strengthened opportunities with our continued journey to increase our footprint within high-end optical gas detection! I am very excited about the future," said Lasse O. Irvam, Founder CEO Optronics

The acquisition of Optronics is well-aligned with Det-Tronics' strategy of driving growth through innovation and offering a broad portfolio of industry-leading products and solutions to its customers. This new partnership will complement the current offering of Det-Tronics with expanded gas detection technologies and accelerate its growth and innovation strategy.

Det-Tronics is excited about the opportunity with Optronics to deliver globally trusted life-safety solutions through its partners and valued customers.

About Det-Tronics

Det-Tronics is a global leader in fire and gas safety systems, providing premium flame and gas detection and hazard-mitigation systems for high-risk processes and industrial operations. The company designs, builds, tests and commissions flame and gas safety products and fault-tolerant, addressable systems that are globally certified. For more information, visit www.det-tronics.com.

