Lightwave Logic, Inc. to Attend 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Presentation to be webcast live at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 16

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, announced today that CEO and President Yves LeMaitre will virtually attend and present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2026. The event will also include 1-on-1 and small group meetings with investors.

The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be webcast live within the Investors section of the Company's website. Interested parties may also register for the webcast in advance (registration link). A webcast replay will also be posted on the Company's website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) www.lightwavelogic.com is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

