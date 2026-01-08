EQS-News: Andera Partners / Key word(s): Financing

Andera Partners co-leads $160 Million Series A round for Alveus to Advance Next-Generation Therapies for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases



Andera Partners co-leads $160 Million Series A round for Alveus to Advance Next-Generation Therapies for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases Financing co-led by Andera Partners, New Rhein Healthcare Investors, and Omega Funds, with participation from financial and strategic healthcare investors

Proceeds to support Phase 2 development of ALV-100, IND filing of ALV-200 and advancement of additional programs across the R&D pipeline

Company led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in metabolic disease drug development and commercialization Paris, France - January 8th, 2026 - Andera Partners, a leading European private equity player, today announced that it is co-leading a $159.8 million Series A round of Alveus Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases. The funding round was led by Andera Partners, New Rhein Healthcare Investors, and Omega Funds, with participation from Sanofi Capital, Kurma Partners, Avego BioScience Capital, and other healthcare investors. Proceeds from the financing will support Phase 2 clinical development of ALV-100, the company's lead program, and Investigational New Drug (IND) filings of several early proprietary development candidates, including its highly selective Amylin peptide agonist. ALV-100 is a bifunctional fusion protein combining GIP receptor antagonism with GLP-1 receptor agonism, designed to deliver potent and sustained weight loss as well as long-term weight maintenance. Alveus' early-stage pipeline includes ALV-200, a highly selective amylin receptor 3 (AMYR3) peptide agonist, along with amylin-based small-molecule oral candidates and multifunctional biologic formats. "Obesity is one of the fastest-growing global healthcare challenges, and today's therapies leave patients struggling to maintain weight loss over time," said Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Alveus. "ALV-100 and our amylin-based pipeline are being developed to deliver durable efficacy with infrequent dosing, improved tolerability, and meaningfully better body-composition outcomes. With world-class investors and a team that has repeatedly brought metabolic medicines from concept to commercialization, Alveus is well positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in obesity therapeutics." Jan Van den Bossche, Partner at Andera Partners, added: "This Series A financing underscores our confidence in Alveus' ability to set new standards of care in obesity and metabolic disease, which aligns with our mission to invest in innovation that makes a lasting difference in patients' lives. With preclinical and clinical operations anchored in the US and Denmark, Alveus combines global reach with executional excellence. We are proud to back a team that brings deep clinical insight and the ambition to make a meaningful impact on global health while scaling innovation worldwide." In conjuction with the financing, Jan Van den Bossche has joined the Alveus Board of Directors. ABOUT ALVEUS THERAPEUTICS Alveus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, designed for sustained efficacy, improved tolerability, and reduced treatment burden. Alveus is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with research and development operations based in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit www.alveustx.com . ABOUT ANDERA PARTNERS Created almost 25 years ago, Andera Partners is a major player in private company investments in France and internationally. Its teams manage over €5.1 billion in investments in life sciences (Andera Life Sciences), growth and buyout capital (Andera MidCap, Andera Expansion/Croissance, Andera Co-Invest), sponsorless transactions (Andera Acto) and ecological transition (Andera Infra). Andera Partners' mission is to work alongside companies and their managers to support them in achieving strong and sustainable growth. The quality of performance offered to our investors relies on a strong partnership between the entrepreneurs in our portfolio companies and our teams, based on shared values. Performance through collective engagement, the "Power of And", constitutes Andera Partners' DNA. Based in Paris, with offices in Antwerp, Madrid, Milan and Munich, Andera Partners counts 130 professionals, of which 82 investment professionals. For further information, please visit: www.anderapartners.com . MEDIA CONTACTS Alveus Therapeutics Sasha Damouni Ellis, Damouni Group LLC: sasha@damounigroup.com Andera Partners Nicolas DELSERT, Andera Partners: +33 6 22 67 71 17, n.delsert@anderapartners.com

