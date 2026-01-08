AI Foundation Model for Tumor and Immune Biology to Guide Precision Patient Selection for Novel Bifunctional OTP-01

BostonGene, the developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Ottimo Pharma Limited ("Ottimo"), an innovative, clinical-stage biotech company developing one-of-a-kind PD-1/VEGFR2 dual paratopic antibodies to extend the lives of patients living with cancer. The partnership will utilize BostonGene's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platform to apply multiomic analytics and expedite the clinical development of Ottimo's novel therapeutic candidate, OTP-01. OTP-01 is a first-in-class, bifunctional, dual paratopic antibody therapeutic that maintains a conventional IgG architecture while being engineered to simultaneously inhibit two critical signaling pathways, PD-1 and VEGFR2, with the goal of enhancing anti-tumor immunity and overcoming both primary and acquired resistance that limit the effectiveness of current immuno-oncology approaches.

"The challenge of immune resistance in cancer treatment requires clinically precise solutions that address not only immune suppression, but also immune exclusion," said Robert Tighe, SVP Preclinical and Translational Sciences at Ottimo Pharma. "OTP-01's novel dual mechanism is designed to address both by combining immune checkpoint blockade with VEGFR2-targeted vascular normalizing activity to improve immune cell access and enable more effective antitumor immune responses. Our collaboration with BostonGene provides a promising opportunity to establish a robust, data-driven development blueprint by helping us identify the patients most likely to benefit from this differentiated therapy."

Under the collaboration, BostonGene will synthesize preclinical datasets, early clinical signals, multiomic analyses, and tumor microenvironment insights to generate foundational biological hypotheses, define optimal first-in-man strategies, refine translational and correlative elements, and develop patient selection approaches that directly support Phase I/IIA progress. This analysis is intended to support early clinical decision-making and significantly de-risk and accelerate the path to market.

"Ottimo is at the forefront of engineering next-generation I-O molecules, and OTP-01 represents a significant advancement," said FerranPrat, PhD, JD, Chief Commercial Officer at BostonGene. "Our powerful analytical engine is ideally suited to process the complexity of multiomic data generated by a dual-mechanism drug like OTP-01. By leveraging our AI foundation model, we will deliver the precision insights necessary for optimal patient stratification and clinical execution, ensuring this highly promising therapy reaches patients as efficiently as possible."

The agreement reflects a strong alignment of interests, featuring a shared-upside structure tied to clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene's foundation model of tumor and immune biology integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

