Pan Global Resources Inc.: PAN GLOBAL HOSTING INVESTOR WEBINAR TO DISCUSS MAIDEN COPPER & GOLD MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES AT ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) will host an investor webinar on Monday, January 12, 2026 to discuss the Company's recently released maiden copper and gold Mineral Resource Estimates for the La Romana and Cañada Honda deposits at the Escacena Project, southern Spain.

Attending the presentation will be President and CEO Tim Moody, the Company's Director General for Spain Juan Garcia Valledor, and non-executive Chair Patrick Evans.

Investor webcast information

When: Monday, January 12, 2026 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time

Please register in advance:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jEqnrVx8Qoazb2IKD4gTyQ

Topic: How the maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for the La Romana and Cañada Honda deposits enhance the value of the Escacena Project as the Company continues multi-target exploration of its 10,000-hectare property.

A Q&A session will follow a short presentation. Investors are encouraged to send their questions in advance to investors@panglobalresources.com. The webinar will be recorded and an on-demand replay link sent to all registrants after the event.

For additional information regarding the maiden MRE, please see the December 31, 2025 media release PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES FOR THE ESCACENA PROJECT IN THE IBERIAN PYRITE BELT, SPAIN.

About the Escacena Project and Escacena South areas

The Escacena Project and recently added Escacena South area comprises a large, contiguous mineral rights land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The area has been expanded from 5,760-hectares to more than 10,000-hectares with the award of the Flores, Rosario and Girasoles mineral rights in September 2025. Pan Global has also submitted four additional Investigation Permit applications covering 3,888-hectares (Inmaculada, Santa Isabel, Santa Micaela I and Santa Micaela II) that will further increase the mineral rights holdings in the Iberian Pyrite Belt to more than 13,900-hectares. Escacena is located near the operating mine at Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes (Grupo México) is commencing a new underground mine development beneath the former Los Frailes open-pit mine.

The Escacena Project hosts Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver deposit with Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 32.4 Mt containing 119.5 kt Cu, 8.8 kt Sn, 1.7 Moz Ag (average grades of 0.37% Cu, 270 ppm Sn, 1.7 g/t Ag; 0.44% CuEq), and Inferred Resources of 4.0 Mt containing 15.8 kt Cu, 0.3 kt Sn, 0.2 Moz Ag (average grades of 0.40% Cu, 71 ppm Sn, 1.4 g/t Ag; 0.42% CuEq). The Cañada Honda copper-gold discovery at Escacena has Inferred Mineral Resources of 5.0 Mt containing 104 koz Au, 6.8 kt Cu, 0.2 Moz Ag (average grades of 0.65 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu, 1.2 g/t Ag; 0.74 g/t AuEq). See the December 31, 2025 media release for details and additional technical disclosure.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt mine trend in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is also an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To learn more about Pan Global Resources, please visit the Company's Curation Connect showcase and explore AI-generated responses to your enquiries at https://app.curationconnect.com/company/Pan-Global-Resources-44037?utm_source=pg_mediareleases

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Merino holds a BSc in Geology, is a Mining Technical Engineer, and a registered member of the European Federation of Geologists (EFG), with the EuroGeol designation. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

