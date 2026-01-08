NANT Global Finance, Inc. Announces Fully Integrated Blockchain-Enabled Tokenized Capital Markets Platform with Strategic Acquisitions

Next Generation Financial Services Company to Deliver Regulated Brokerage, Digital Securities, Real-Time Trading and Blockchain Settlement Capabilities Across the Globe

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Nant Global Finance, Inc. ("NANT"), a next generation blockchain enabled financial services company, today announced the creation of a fully integrated capital markets platform combining U.S. broker capabilities, exchange operations, transfer agency services, and blockchain technology. NANT brings together three U.S. registered broker dealers, two U.S. transfer agents, a global exchange operator, proprietary software and blockchain infrastructure, a portfolio of blockchain patents and significant marketing support from the Los Angeles Times Media Group, including its partnership with the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") for floor-based broadcasting.

On January 2, 2026, NANT acquired 100% ownership

GlobexUS Holdings Corp, parent of Horizon Globex GmbH and joint venture operator of the overseas Upstream Exchange, a MERJ Exchange Market

BlockAgent, Inc., a U.S. transfer agent

Equity Stock Transfer, LLC, a full-service U.S. transfer agent

and NANT also executed agreements to acquire full ownership of

AOS, Inc. (dba TradingBlock, MoneyBlock and My IPO),

Digital Offering, LLC and

Arkonis Capital LLC

This first of a kind comprehensive integration of established companies with their seasoned leadership and management teams, provides the experience needed to evolve U.S. and global securities trading into the digitized, tokenized era while assuring compliance within the highly regulated capital markets industry.

NANT is supported by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times Media Group and an internationally recognized surgeon, scientist, inventor, and philanthropist with more than 500 patents issued worldwide, including one of the earliest portfolios of blockchain and smart contract patents. This portfolio of 65 issued and pending related blockchain patents owned by NantTerraLink LLC and its affiliated companies, cover ledgers, smart contracts, digital securities, NFTs and other blockchain processes and provides a unique proprietary strength to NANT as it strives to become the leading company in the U.S. marketplace for tokenized trading of regulated digital securities. In addition, the Los Angeles Times Media Group, a shareholder and a strategic marketing partner, intends to amplify the market visibility, investor education, and adoption of NANT through a partnership with the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") for floor-based broadcasting, live streaming platforms and access to their large audience.

NANT's leadership and management team collectively has decades of experience across critical domains of this highly regulated financial market and securities exchange. Each company now integrated under a single digital platform brings decades of seasoned experience in capital markets, software innovation in AI & blockchain, electronic and private securities trading, investment banking, regulatory technology, and the modernization of securities laws. The team has pioneered electronic trading platforms, advocated for landmark legislation including the JOBS Act, and have been early innovators in digital securities. This convergence of expertise within a single organization creates a powerful force for market innovation, uniquely positioning NANT with its proprietary systems to address the most pressing infrastructure challenges facing public markets.

NANT's new management team, board of directors and board of advisors include:

Mark Elenowitz, CEO and Board Member

Vincent Molinari, President and Board Member and CEO of Arkonis Capital, LLC

Brian Collins, CTO and Board Member and CEO of Horizon Globex GmbH

Michael Boswell, CFO

Gordon McBean, Board Member and CEO of Digital Offering, LLC

Shane Philbrick, Chief Regulatory Officer and CCO of Digital Offering, LLC

Patrick Soon-Shiong, Advisory Board Member

Matthew Hayden, Advisory Board Member

Sarah Hanks, Advisory Board Member

Stanley Awdisho, Advisory Board Member

Jere Wickert, CEO and President of AOS Inc.

Joel Vanderhoof, Head of Business Development

Tom Heffernan, Executive Vice President of AOS Inc.

Mohit Bhansali, Head of Transfer Agent Services and CEO of Equity Stock Transfer Inc.

Dr Andy Le Gear, CTO Horizon Globex GmbH

NANT is working to establish the standards and best practices that aim to define blockchain-enabled public securities markets. The Company's market infrastructure will be designed to welcome other market participants, creating deeper liquidity pools, ensuring best execution, and fostering more transparent and efficient capital markets for all stakeholders for NASDAQ, NYSE and other NMS securities.

The future of capital markets infrastructure is being built today, and NANT is helping lead that transformation.

The acquisitions announced today aim to establish NANT as the first fully integrated, blockchain-enabled U.S.-centric capital markets platform, combining regulated brokerage, investment banking, exchange operations, transfer agency services, and blockchain settlement capabilities.

Key Highlights

100% ownership of Horizon Globex GmbH, Upstream Exchange technology, BlockAgent, and Equity Stock Transfer completed;

AOS, Digital Offering, and Arkonis pending FINRA approval (currently 24% owned; remaining 76% to be acquired following CMA approvals by FINRA).

Platform integrates U.S. registered broker dealers, digital securities, and blockchain settlement, enabling transparent, real-time, auditable trading.

Together with Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong and the Los Angeles Times Media Group, NANT is uniquely positioned to establish a new global standard for public and digital capital markets in this era of tokenized capital formation and securities trading.

Transforming Public Capital Markets

U.S. capital markets are entering a pivotal moment as regulators and stock exchanges increasingly embrace blockchain technology and real-time settlement. NANT is modernizing public-market infrastructure to deliver greater transparency, efficiency, and integrity at scale.

While much of the digital asset space focuses on private securities, NANT is tackling the largest market opportunity: transforming public-market infrastructure with fully regulated, institutional-grade blockchain solutions. NANT also plans to provide access for all U.S. and international broker dealers access to NANT, the to be launched ATS ("Alternative Trading System") upon regulatory approval, through uniquely branded apps tailored for each participating broker dealer.

"We believe that NANT is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of U.S. capital markets through blockchain-enabled infrastructure that delivers unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and real-time settlement for publicly listed national market securities in tokenized form, by complying with existing U.S. securities laws, allowing the ability to bridge traditional capital markets with blockchain markets for investors to trade digital and traditional securities seamlessly," said Mark Elenowitz, CEO of Nant Global Finance, Inc.

"The operating system of U.S. capital markets are being rebuilt to embrace tokenization. This infrastructure is needed so that the nearly 3 trillion dollars in securities trades per day settle in a nearly instantaneous and more cost-effective manner. I believe Modernized AI and blockchain technology will facilitate this seismic shift in how everyone is enabled to trade assets amongst each other as individuals and institutions. NANT brings together our nation's capital markets, to create digital assets that are securities, thereby creating a better real-time structured system for all. I am excited to be part of such a mission to deliver innovation and opportunity to our capital markets with this amazing, experienced team in the financial market arena," said Dr. Soon-Shiong.

"As we look at historic market infrastructure progression, it has consistently been driven by the latest technological developments to create efficiency, transparency and liquidity. Blockchain technology, new leadership of our current Administration and regulatory clarity has now positioned blockchain for its entry into public market securities. This is simply the next evolution, not revolution of our market infrastructure which NANT is uniquely positioned to lead, " commented Vincent Molinari, President of Nant Global Finance, Inc.

Expanding the NANT Ecosystem

Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Horizon Globex GmbH: Smart-contract and blockchain infrastructure powering the Upstream Exchange; delivers modular fintech tokenization and settlement solutions for regulated markets worldwide.

Upstream Exchange, a MERJ Exchange market: A non-U.S. global exchange enabling dual listing of U.S. and international securities and real-time trading for digital and traditional securities*.

BlockAgent, Inc.: a U.S. transfer agent providing digital asset custody, settlement, corporate actions, and investor recordkeeping.

Equity Stock Transfer, LLC (EST): a full-service U.S. transfer agent managing corporate actions across traditional and digital securities, interoperable with DTCC systems.

Broker-Dealer Acquisitions Pending FINRA Approval

AOS, Inc. (TradingBlock, Moneyblock and My IPO): an online brokerage firm providing securities, options and futures trading, advanced technology, and investor access to IPOs and other offerings through its My IPO platform.

Digital Offering, LLC: an investment bank and Limited Underwriter for NYSE, NYSE American, and NASDAQ.

Arkonis Capital, LLC (to be branded NANTX): a broker-dealer and ATS offering the trading of U.S. equities.

Setting a New Standard

Following receipt of regulatory approvals, NANT intends to operate a fully consolidated, multi-licensed financial services group spanning brokerage, investment banking, ATS operations, smart-contract engineering, digital asset custody, transfer agency, and omnibus clearing. The platform intends to set a new standard for transparency, real-time settlement, reduced counterparty risk, and market integrity in the U.S. and Global markets.

About NANT Global Finance, Inc.

NANT Global Finance, Inc., a Delaware holding company, is building the next generation of global capital markets infrastructure. Through regulated subsidiaries and proprietary blockchain technology, NANT is redefining how public and digital securities are issued, traded, settled, and owned, delivering transparency, efficiency, and trust to markets worldwide.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (ii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iii) loss of one or more key executives or brand ambassadors; and (iv) changes in legal or regulatory requirements in the markets in which we operate. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Complete acquisitions of AOS, Digital Offering, and Arkonis are pending FINRA approval (currently 24% owned; remaining 76% to be acquired following CMA approvals by FINRA). Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, and a full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. *U.S. persons may not deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream. However, U.S. persons may create, buy, auction or bid-for Collectibles on Upstream. TradingBlock is a member of FINRA, SIPC and NFA (www.tradingblock.com). Digital Offering and Arkonis are members of FINRA and SIPC.

