Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
Happy Even After Family Law Named Headline Sponsor of the 2026 Business Women's Forum

Founder Renee Bauer to Deliver Featured Keynote, How She Wins: From Uncertainty to Unstoppable

HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Happy Even After Family Law, one of Connecticut's leading family law firms for divorce and custody matters, is proud to announce it has been named the Headline Sponsor of the 2026 Business Women's Forum (BWF). The conference will take place on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, Connecticut.

Hosted by the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce, the Business Women's Forum is the largest and longest-running women's business conference in the state, drawing hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals for a full day focused on leadership, growth, and meaningful connection.

As part of the event, Attorney Renee Bauer, founder of Happy Even After Family Law, will serve as the Forum's featured motivational keynote speaker, delivering her signature talk, How She Wins: From Uncertainty to Unstoppable.

Bauer is a nationally recognized divorce attorney, author, and sought-after speaker known for her bold, no-nonsense approach to leadership, reinvention, and decision-making in high-pressure environments. In her keynote, Bauer will challenge attendees to rethink uncertainty-not as a weakness, but as a catalyst for growth-while offering practical insights on how women can lead with clarity, confidence, and conviction through moments of disruption and change.

Drawing from her experience as a trial attorney, entrepreneur, and advocate for women, Bauer's message focuses on reclaiming power, making decisive moves in uncertain moments, and defining success on one's own terms.

"So many women are taught to wait for certainty before they act," said Bauer. "How She Wins: From Uncertainty to Unstoppable is about learning how to move forward anyway-to trust yourself, own your decisions, and stop shrinking in moments that require strength. I'm honored to share that message at an event as impactful as the Business Women's Forum."

About Happy Even After

Founded on the belief that women deserve strategic, compassionate, and fearless advocacy, Happy Even After Family Law has established itself as a standout firm in Connecticut for its innovative legal approach, thought leadership, and commitment to empowering clients well beyond the courtroom.

Since its inception in 1982, the Business Women's Forum has served as a cornerstone event for professional women across Connecticut. Attendees of the 2026 Forum can expect a powerful day of insight, inspiration, and actionable strategies designed to help them elevate both their professional and personal lives.

Event Details:

Business Women's Forum 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Aqua Turf Club, Plantsville, CT

More Info & Registration: https://ctbwf.com/

Contact Information:
Julia Mindek, Social Media and Marketing Coordinator
203-288-7800
julia@happyevenafter.com

SOURCE: Happy Even After



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/happy-even-after-family-law-named-headline-sponsor-of-the-2026-b-1124587

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
