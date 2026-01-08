The Chinese perovskite solar technology developer said the result is currently under testing by an unspecified third-party authoritative laboratory in China. The achievement is part of the company's efforts to bring its perovskite cell technology closer to commercial production.China's Hefei BOE Solar Technology Co. Ltd, a unit of Chinese tech firm BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., has filed an update on its progress on advancing perovskites. According to the filing available on the Chinese stock exchange, investors recently visited Hefei BOE Solar, which focuses on the research and development ...

