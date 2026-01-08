The Ecuadorian government has announced plans to tender 2,100 MW of new power generation capacity, with large-scale solar projects expected to account for a significant part of the mix.From pv magazine LatAm The Ecuadorian government plans to auction 2.1 GW of new electricity generation capacity, with solar power expected to play a central role in the tender. According to official sources, the auction will include several utility-scale solar projects located in regions with high solar irradiation. Planned developments include the 200 MW Santa Elena solar project and the 1,500 MW Zapotillo solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...