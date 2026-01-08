Mobile app extends the x-hoppers platform, unifying headset and BYOD communication across stores and teams

x-hoppers, the AI-powered retail communication and operations platform by Wildix, today announced the launch of its mobile app, extending communication beyond the headset to support flexible, device-agnostic real-time collaboration across retail environments.

Fully integrated with x-hoppers, the mobile app enables store managers, regional teams and back-office staff to stay connected to frontline activity, collaborate with in-store teams and guide execution across locations, without needing to be physically present on the shop floor.

Already live and in use, the mobile app is receiving strong feedback from retailers, including Hassett Ace Hardware, Heron Foods and Orfa Co, who are using it to give leadership and non-headset-wearing roles full visibility into store operations without adding hardware or disrupting existing workflows.

One platform, built for how retail works

With the introduction of the mobile app, x-hoppers positions itself as a unified communications network rather than a single-purpose headset solution. Retailers can now tailor their deployments by store, role or team, using headsets where hands-free, instant communication matters most, mobile devices where flexibility is needed or a combination of both across the same live network.

"Retail teams don't work from one device and neither should their communication," said Alberto Benigno, CRO, x-hoppers. "This launch reinforces our software-first approach and gives retailers the freedom to connect teams in the way that actually matches how work happens."

Extending the power of the headset with mobile

The x-hoppers mobile app mirrors and extends headset-based push-to-talk communication, ensuring teams remain aligned across devices and locations. Managers and staff can participate in live conversations, collaborate across stores and maintain shared visibility into in-store activity, whether on a headset or a mobile device.

For retail leaders, this means staying closely connected to in-store activity without being tied to the shop floor.

"We've been testing digital tools to improve efficiency across our stores, and while the x-hoppers headsets raised the bar for frontline communication, the mobile app has been a game changer for our leadership team," said Eric Hassett, president, Hassett Ace Hardware. "It allows our leaders to stay connected to live store conversations, view AI transcriptions in real-time and step in from anywhere, without needing to wear a headset. That visibility has fundamentally changed how we stay engaged with frontline teams."

BYOD flexibility without fragmentation

The new mobile app introduces clear BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) flexibility, allowing retailers to connect existing smartphones and tablets to the same x-hoppers network. This supports managers, regional teams, warehouse and fulfillment staff, temporary roles and high-turnover environments, reducing hardware spend while keeping communication unified.

Do more from any connected device

From any connected device, users can join live broadcasts, make direct calls to in-store or office-based colleagues, view real-time AI transcriptions in team chat and monitor store activity remotely. The platform also provides embedded agentic AI tools, including x-hoppers' voice bot, to support decision-making and real-time response. Alerts can be targeted to headset users, mobile users or both, improving response times and customer assistance.

The x-hoppers platform works seamlessly across x-hoppers headsets, handheld scanners, retail handheld computers, smartphones, tablets and wearable devices, supporting today's hybrid retail environments from single stores to multi-location operations.

"The x-hoppers headset is essential on the shop floor, but the mobile app has been a real breakthrough for our management teams," said Jon Newson, Head of Information Technology, Heron Foods. "It allows us to stay connected to live store conversations and jump in instantly, all from our phones. It really extends the value of the headset."

Experience x-hoppers at NRF 2026

x-hoppers will be showcasing the mobile app and integrated platform at NRF 2026, taking place on January 11-12, at booth number 2219

About x-hoppers

Launched in 2024 in the UK, US, France and Germany, x-hoppers is an AI-powered retail communication platform designed to improve store operations, security, and customer experience. By integrating wireless headsets, smart call points and AI-driven assistance, x-hoppers helps retailers optimize in-store communication and improve sales conversion. Wildix's UC retail solution is now trusted by leading retailers, including Holland Barrett, Heron Foods, House of Spells and Tenby Stores, with more brands joining as demand for smarter, AI-driven in-store connectivity continues to rise.

